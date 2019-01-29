Charleston County’s involvement in redeveloping the site of the old Naval Hospital in North Charleston — which county taxpayers were forced to buy last year for an eye-popping $33 million — ought to be as minimal as possible.
Property development and management are not functions with which County Council has an encouraging track record, to say the least. And publicly funded redevelopment leaves taxpayers at risk in ways that private efforts would not.
That said, Charleston County needs about 90,000 square feet of new office space as soon as possible, mostly to house drug treatment and rehabilitation services. The Naval Hospital property is a reasonable location for that.
The county’s most recent proposal for the site involves spending about $47 million to build the needed office space and infrastructure to support a larger redevelopment. CARTA would also build a $5 million bus transfer station on McMillan Avenue to replace an outgrown facility nearby.
Private developers should handle the rest.
Selling the rest of the Naval Hospital property to a private developer would both help recoup taxpayer funds and open up the potential benefits of the federal Opportunity Zones program, which give incentives for redevelopment in struggling areas.
Of course, it’s important that the future of the Naval Hospital property serve the surrounding community. Ideally, opening something in place of a long-vacant building would help spark a broader revitalization in the rest of North Charleston’s neglected southern end.
Charleston County, North Charleston and the Coastal Conservation League are sponsoring a study of the Rivers Avenue corridor near the Naval Hospital with that goal in mind.
A fresh perspective will undoubtedly help move forward efforts like bringing a full-service grocery store with fresh food. But area residents are also well aware of their needs and wants, and they ought to be primary drivers of change.
North Charleston can help move forward the county’s vision for the property by taking a look at its zoning rules that mandate suburban-style communities rather than the walkable, bikeable, transit-oriented development the area needs.
Take, for example, Charleston County’s hypothetical end scenario for the entire site, which includes 1,000 parking spaces for 600,000 square feet of office, retail and residential space. That’s more or less in line with North Charleston rules.
It’s also a little more than one-tenth of the entire public parking garage capacity on the Charleston peninsula. In other words, it would almost certainly be a lot of wasted space on a single city block, especially when a planned bus rapid transit system opens along Rivers Avenue.
The prosperity boom that has both challenged and benefited much of the rest of the region hasn’t yet arrived in the southern part of North Charleston. The silver lining, however, is that local officials and leaders can still advocate for development that avoids the mistakes that have caused problems elsewhere.
County Council should take that opportunity. But let someone else do the actual building and property management — and accept the financial risk involved — as much as possible.