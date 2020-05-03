Editorial: Military pivot to Asia will be difficult

This is a time of tests for the Navy and U.S. global strategy. A number of Navy ships are reporting COVID-19 cases as Iran and China are increasing their pressure on the American naval presence in the Far East and South Asia. This confluence of events is an unfortunate reminder that cuts to Navy ships and manpower in the past decade were a mistake from which it will take time to recover.
The Navy says 26 of its warships have crews with the coronavirus. Three of these are aircraft carriers, out of the 11 carriers in the fleet. The ships are all in port and cannot sail until they have healthy crews and no trace of the virus on board. That leaves a greatly reduced surge capability, especially in carriers, to meet any flare-up in tensions in the broad Asian region.
The Navy announced April 13 that the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, including the nuclear-powered carrier and its escorts, would not return to port as scheduled in order to maintain a rapid response capability and protect its crew from COVID-19. This extended cruise also puts an extra burden on Navy families.
Meanwhile, tensions are growing as China steps up its efforts to control the South China Sea, an international waterway.
“It’s a quite deliberate Chinese strategy to try to maximize what they perceive as being a moment of distraction and the reduced capability of the United States to pressure neighbors,” Peter Jennings, a former Australian defense official and executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told The New York Times.
Iran also senses a window of opportunity. On April 15, the U.S. Navy announced that 11 Iranian gunboats belonging to the Revolutionary Guard Corps had conducted “dangerous and harassing” approaches to Navy ships. It said, “The ... dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision,” and were violations of international rules of the road at sea.
In response, President Donald Trump tweeted on April 22 that he had instructed the Navy to “shoot down and destroy” such gunboats if they continued harassing U.S. ships. Mr. Trump caught flack for his unusual language, usually applied to aircraft, not ships. But his words were a deadly serious warning to Iran.
Mr. Trump’s first National Security Strategy paper cited Iran and China as emerging threats that must be countered diplomatically and militarily. There finally is a growing bipartisan consensus in Congress, spurred by recent tensions, to begin to put major resources behind a military buildup.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the chairman and ranking minority member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, are both working on legislation to deter Chinese expansion, at a cost of about $6 billion.
A much more ambitious proposal comes from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Sen. Cotton wants a multi-year, $43 billion commitment to improving weapons, realigning U.S. Pacific forces and shipbuilding.
The Navy is already committed to the construction of three new Gerald Ford-class supercarriers. The first will be delivered in 2022, but the third not until 2032. The new carriers are supposed to replace ones reaching retirement age. But if tensions continue to put a stress on Navy forward deployments and Navy manpower, there will have to be a decision to keep older carriers longer.
In any event, it is clear that the Navy needs more manpower if it is to keep up its pace of operations, much less grow the fleet size.
Until we rebuild the fleet, the pivot to Asia required by current strategy will be risky and difficult — even without COVID-19.