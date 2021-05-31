Editorial: Memorial Day, deeply rooted in Charleston, unites us as a nation

Memorial Day always presents those of us fortunate enough to live in (or visit) Charleston with a host of great options. Warm weather’s arrival makes beach trips appealing. Spoleto Festival USA cranks up with a host of concerts and shows. And of course, there are too many sales, special events and cookouts to mention.
But amid all the fun, we should remain mindful of this holiday’s somber roots. We should fly our flags — at half staff from dawn to noon, then high until sunset — and pause for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. to honor the sacrifices of those who have fought and died for the freedoms our nation enjoys.
One special opportunity this year will unfold at Hampton Park. After the 3 p.m. moment of silence, the Memorial Day Band Concert for Piccolo Spoleto will follow. But this Memorial Day event isn’t being held there simply because it’s a spacious, attractive park that can handle a crowd, though it certainly is. The location was chosen to emphasize a long-overlooked but recently resurrected chapter of Charleston’s history.
In essence, the park is arguably where the nation’s first Memorial Day event was held on May 1, 1865, just a few weeks after the grueling, costly American Civil War finally came to an end.
Before the war, this park was the Washington Race Course, a focal point of the city’s antebellum social and sporting scene, and its current boxy oval road recalls its horse racing history. But by 1864, the Confederacy repurposed the course as a prison for Union soldiers; at least 250 of them would die there and be buried in a mass grave. After Confederate forces abandoned the city, the soldiers were reinterred in a more respectful, fenced enclosure marked by a sign that read, “Martyrs of the Racecourse.”
On May 1, 1865, a crowd of thousands of African American schoolchildren, church leaders and newly freed people joined with abolitionists and soldiers from the U.S. Colored Troops to hold a parade in honor of the Union soldiers buried there. That history was far from common knowledge until slightly more than a decade ago, when a small marker was placed inside a planting bed near Hampton Park’s parking lot. A few years ago, it was replaced by a taller, far more visible sign. Still, as Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg recently noted, “A lot of people don’t know the tradition of Memorial Day started right here in Charleston.”
Of course, the birth of Memorial Day, like other aspects of American history, isn’t always clear cut. But there’s growing recognition of the importance of what unfolded in Charleston.
“It is unclear where exactly this tradition originated; numerous different communities may have independently initiated the memorial gatherings,” according to History.com. “And some records show that one of the earliest Memorial Day commemorations was organized by a group of formerly enslaved people in Charleston, South Carolina, less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered in 1865. Nevertheless, in 1966 the federal government declared Waterloo, New York, the official birthplace of Memorial Day.”
The holiday has grown and evolved over our time, as has our understanding and appreciation for those who have died in service for our country. Not far from the Hampton Park historical marker is another powerful recollection of such sacrifice: the new Citadel War Memorial, on which the names of 760 Citadel alumni killed in action in U.S. wars are carved into black granite.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Lee Bennett grew up next to Hampton Park and says he feels humbled by its role in history, and he hopes that legacy of remembrance will continue on this Memorial Day. He urges us all to pause at 3 p.m. to observe a minute of silence, “a sacrifice of 1 minute to remember and honor those brave individuals who died in service to this nation. We cannot forget.”
The concert in Hampton Park will be quite a different kind of commemoration than what took place there 156 years ago, but there also will be commonalties. Both likely will stir a poignant mix of feelings, including appreciation, gratitude, pride, wistfulness, even joy.
Remembering what happened in Charleston in 1865 not only enriches our view of Memorial Day as a time to remember the sacrifice of those who paid the ultimate price to form and preserve our nation, but also illustrates how time and goodwill can work together to heal our nation’s significant divisions.
Those who believe our nation is hopelessly divided should study the mid-19th century and feel a new sense of hope. Our nation never has been or will be perfect; it’s always been a work in progress. That work continues today.