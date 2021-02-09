Editorial: Meeting Tree saga is another warning about the cost of tree loss

It’s one tree, along one road, in one area. But the fate of the “Meeting Tree” is an important reminder of the growing threats to the Lowcountry’s history and natural beauty, essential traits that need our protection to save our unique character.
John “Sammy” Sanders is one of the people who have done their part. Mr. Sanders has fought a valiant years-long battle to save the Meeting Tree, arguing that the 300-year-old oak should be spared from the ax because of its significance as a community meeting place for black people. Since October, Mr. Sanders even spent many weekends perched in a hammock among its branches to raise awareness of attempts to cut it down as part of an ongoing project to widen Clements Ferry Road.
But when Mr. Sanders briefly left the tree Tuesday morning, Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies were there to block him from returning. Sadly, workers were expected to take chain saws to the tree Tuesday night.
Saving the tree would trigger the loss of slightly more wetlands on the other side of the road, but at least one environmental watchdog thought that a worthwhile tradeoff, particularly if the project could be narrowed just a bit to protect both. And this isn’t just another tree: Author Herb Frazier’s 2011 book that chronicles Gullah memories in southern Berkeley County notes that longtime residents gave it its “Meeting Tree” moniker, so it’s also become a symbol of a place.
It’s impossible for everyone to emulate Mr. Sanders’ commendable effort, and we can’t possibly save every tree. The Charleston area is a highly desirable place to live, and development and roadwork are inevitable. But we and our elected officials must ensure that all of that growth and the infrastructure work it spawns are handled responsibly. It must have as little impact as possible on residents and our shared history and the environment.
Too often that is not the case. Recent stories in The Post and Courier chronicled the cumulative loss of individual trees and tracts of forestland across the Lowcountry from development, highway safety, invasive beetles and power lines. Trees remain under assault along Interstate 26, as do the protective barriers of trees and vegetation in the Sullivan’s Island maritime forest and elsewhere. In some cases, unscrupulous developers consider fines for illegal tree removal as simply a less expensive cost of doing business.
Mr. Sanders and others who gathered to protect the Meeting Tree have our gratitude for fighting the good fight. We should honor his commitment by resolving to stay vigilant to proposed tree-cutting and to pressure our elected officials to make sure they are protecting the natural treasures that make the Lowcountry so special.