Editorial: McMaster should accept vouchers defeat, focus on helping poor kids in SC

There’s not a lot good to say about Gov. Henry McMaster’s long-shot effort to have the S.C. Supreme Court reverse course and allow him to hand out $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to private schools.

It’s clearly good that the court on Tuesday held firm in its original, unanimous order declaring that the governor’s plan to pay parents to pull their kids out of public schools and send them to private schools was unconstitutional. Combined with Paycheck Protection Program loans that private schools had already received, his Safe Access to Flexible Education grants would have allowed private schools to receive more than twice as much federal COVID-19 funding per student as public schools: an average of $560 for each of the 780,000 students in public schools and $1,240 for each of the 50,000 students in private schools.

But the justices failed to use the governor’s request for rehearing as an opportunity to provide some much-needed clarity to their original ruling, which raised questions about the constitutionality of the state’s lottery scholarship program, all sorts of aid to private colleges and even crucial early childhood development initiatives operated through the state’s First Steps to School Readiness program.

Instead, the justices merely deleted two statements of fact from the original order without providing hints about their thinking.

The court’s original order acknowledged that the state constitution had been amended in 1973 to replace a ban on direct or indirect funding for religious institutions with a ban on public funding “for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.” That change was made for the specific purpose of allowing the Legislature to provide scholarships for students attending private colleges.

The court suggested, but didn't directly say, that the details of Mr. McMaster's voucher-scholarships had transformed them from indirect to direct support for private schools: specifically, the fact that the federal CARES Act required that the funds go to institutions, not individuals, and that the vouchers were available only for students attending private schools, and only the private schools that Mr. McMaster selected.

If that was in fact what the justices meant, they would have done our state a great service by spelling that out clearly, in order to alleviate questions about whether scholarships and programs that pay private entities to provide educational enrichment are constitutional. Having failed to do that, the court likely will see more litigation, as Mr. McMaster suggested in response to the order.

Additionally, the governor's quixotic quest for rehearing — a long-shot even in split decisions and practically never successful for unanimous rulings — has delayed the deployment of federal funds that the Congress sent to governors for the purpose of mitigating COVID’s impact on education.

Fortunately, the money Mr. McMaster controls isn’t subject to the Dec. 31 spending deadline that most federal COVID funding is.

But while he said Wednesday he has a contingency plan to use the $32 million to provide “educational opportunity, choice and access for students from working and lower-income families who have been adversely impacted or displaced due to the COVID epidemic,” his office said Thursday that plan was still in development and no details were available.

We’re glad the governor wants to focus funding on lower-income students, which his initial plan claimed to do but wouldn’t have done in any meaningful way. We hope the governor isn't trying to find a way to adapt his voucher plan to comply technically with the constitution. Instead, we would urge him to remember that as governor of the whole state, his responsibility is to all children in our state.

The overwhelming majority of those children attend public schools — particularly the children he says he most wants to help. And since private schools have limited capacity and (appropriately) get to pick and choose their students, the kids who most need help still would be attending public schools even if he were able to provide free access to private schools.