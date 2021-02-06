Editorial: McMaster, SC Legislature must work together to open schools, vaccinate teachers

If you live in Charleston or Berkeley county, it’s easy to think the whole remote vs. in-person debate over schools has been settled, and in-person classes won.

But while Charleston and Berkeley are among the 27 districts statewide offering parents the opportunity to send their children back to school five days a week, the other 52 are either allowing students in the classroom only a few days a week or still locking them out entirely. Most tragically, the “Corridor of Shame” schools in Calhoun, Colleton, Lee and Orangeburg counties — where students are least likely to have good internet connections and online skills and parents at home who can help them navigate remote learning — were still entirely remote as of Friday.

We all know the arguments by now. Children are losing ground academically, socially and emotionally each day they’re not in the classroom. Not to mention the damage to families who have to choose between leaving the kids home alone or giving up jobs that keep the lights on and food on the table.

Some teachers — though not all, and probably nowhere close to most — say that holding classes puts students and teachers at too high a risk for contracting COVID-19. But the evidence has become overwhelming that there is so little transmission in schools that students and teachers are safer there than anywhere else except perhaps in their homes, and then only if no one is leaving their homes to go to work or to restaurants or shopping.

That’s why we agree with S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, who said Thursday: “South Carolina cannot afford to delay going back to school any longer. Face-to-face instruction is vital to families and communities, and action has to be taken.”

And it’s why we were happy to see her rescind a June recommendation that school districts open their classrooms only when community spread is low. That has no legal effect — Charleston, Berkeley and 25 other districts had opened them full time even with high rates of community spread — but it removes one more excuse for other districts to keep locking students out of the classroom most or all of the time.

Although we wish it weren’t necessary, we’re also happy to see that the Legislature is finally moving to require districts to let all the children back into the classroom.

The idea behind legislation tentatively approved by the Senate on Thursday — to bump teachers up in the vaccination line in order to alleviate their fears while also requiring them to return to the classroom — is excellent. But as written, it would cause huge logistical problems, likely forcing DHEC to cancel vaccination appointments for tens of thousands of people who have already signed up, and force them to start the often difficult process all over.

Gov. Henry McMaster could have eliminated some of the logistical problems by allowing teachers to get in line for the vaccine along with people ages 65-69, and he still should. And the Senate or the House should amend S.516 to require DHEC to prioritize teachers without cancelling any appointments already made. And school districts should comply with Mr. McMaster’s request to work with their local hospitals or health departments now to put together plans for vaccination clinics, which will have the effect of bumping teachers to the head of the line whenever he allows them to be vaccinated.

Mr. McMaster is absolutely correct when he argues — as President Joe Biden’s new CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday and as half of South Carolina’s schools have demonstrated — that we shouldn’t make teacher vaccinations a prerequisite for opening schools.

But senators are correct to understand that teachers have genuine if overwrought fears, South Carolina faces a teacher shortage, and giving teachers some vaccine priority is a good-faith effort to work with the professionals whose contributions the virus has taught us all to value even more.

Lawmakers and Mr. McMaster need to work together to find a way to accomplish their shared goals, and get all of our kids back into the classroom.