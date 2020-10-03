Editorial: McMaster move makes it tougher for SC restaurants to be responsible

South Carolina has been making slow but steady progress controlling the spread of COVID-19 since local governments started imposing mask mandates and the governor ordered restaurants statewide to comply with some basic safety precautions.

Daily deaths have been on a steady downward trend since the start of August. Our hospitals are managing. The number of new infections and the percentage of positive test results also have been trending down.

But while we’ve seen several days with positive test rates below 10%, we’ve never even approached the 5% threshold that public health experts agree must be the goal before we can start letting down our guard. And we’re just starting to see the cooler weather that everybody worries will produce an uptick in infections.

In other words, the danger is not in our rearview mirror.

So the idea that Gov. Henry McMaster would drop even some of his restaurant requirements is at best baffling, at worst alarming. We’re sure that Mr. McMaster sees eliminating the 50% capacity cap and the requirement that tables be 6 feet apart and limited to eight diners as a gift to restaurants.

And it is a gift to Ike’s Korner Grille, the Spartanburg dive bar that filed suit after it was cited repeatedly for ignoring the requirements, and to other restaurants whose owners either believe COVID-19 is a hoax or don’t care about the health of their workers and guests. But for the many responsible restaurant owners who are struggling to survive, the change is a double-fisted punch to the gut.

On the one hand, it strips away the state restriction that created a level playing field, and tempts them to get into what is effectively a bidding war with other restaurants that are competing for the business of young and otherwise irresponsible customers who don’t care if they get infected and spread their infection to others. (Recall the retail business owners who urged either the governor or their local governments to impose mask mandates.)

At the same time, the governor’s shift confirms the concerns of the many South Carolinians who still aren’t comfortable in restaurants. And for those who had just started venturing back into restaurants, the governor just gave them a big reason to remain at home.

There’s no way to eat with a mask on, so there’s no way to eliminate the danger of spreading or contracting COVID-19 when you eat around other people. But the sort of restrictions that South Carolina has had in place can reduce the risk dramatically — and they most certainly have done that.

We hope Mr. McMaster will reverse his action. If he doesn’t, we would urge restaurant owners to resist the pressure to make their restaurants less safe. And we would urge our fellow South Carolinians to continue to patronize those restaurants that are looking out for the public health, if not by dining in then at least by ordering takeout.

In fact, why not double your weekly takeout orders? If we aren’t there for responsible restaurants today, they won’t be there for us tomorrow.