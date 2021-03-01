Editorial: McMaster jumped the gun again on dropping SC COVID-19 restrictions

A year into a pandemic that already has killed more than 7,500 South Carolinians and more than half a million Americans, we are making extraordinary progress toward reclaiming our lives from COVID-19.

More than 15% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated, with more getting their shots daily. Add those to nearly 10% of the population who have tested positive — with estimates of four or five times that many more having been infected — and we are significantly reducing the number of available hosts who can spread the virus to others, including others whose bodies aren’t strong enough to survive an infection.

In states such as South Carolina that have prioritized people who are most vulnerable to severe infection and death over those who are most likely to be exposed to the coronavirus, we’re starting to see more older residents venturing out of their self-imposed quarantine to resume a more normal lifestyle.

But while all of that is reason for celebration, it is not reason to let our guard down — particularly since a dramatic drop off in new infections starting in late January seems to be plateauing as new COVID variants spread.

On Friday, we got a double-dose of warning from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walenski, and from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who cautioned against the temptation to ease off on public health precautions, because the nation remains “at that very precarious position that we were right before the fall surge — where anything that could perturb that could give us another surge.”

Unfortunately, the other thing that happened Friday was that S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster did precisely what Drs. Walenski and Fauci warned against, once again jumping the gun and easing up on his meager restrictions as we start to head in the right direction, but long before we’re in a safe place. South Carolina, after all, was still reporting the second highest number of new infections per 100,000 people in the country last week.

There might not be a huge practical effect of Mr. McMaster’s decision to lift the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales. The curfew was never as effective as the prohibition on congregating in bars, which he should have kept in place in the fall when he eliminated social-distancing requirements in restaurants and bars. Instead he replaced that very smart restriction with the alcohol curfew, thus encouraging college bars to reopen and pack in the COVID-spreading partiers.

And certainly eliminating the theoretical restriction on large gatherings is unlikely to make South Carolina even more fertile ground for infection. As we explained last month, if you're serious about protecting the public health, you don't put the Commerce Department in charge of protecting the public health. The department rarely turned down applications for events with more than 250 people, and why would it? The bar wasn't very high to get approval, and there was no enforcement when the rules were blatantly disregarded — even when off-duty police were working the events — so all people unwilling to clear the bar had to do was lie about their plans.

But while Mr. McMaster’s latest pullback in public health requirements might not have much practical effect, it sends an insidious message that the danger is behind us. Yes, the governor did make the point that it’s still dangerous, and we all need to remain cautious, but most people are simply going to see the “restrictions lifted” news and ignore his words.

So think of this as an exclamation point on the governor’s responsible words: Yes, the virus is still alive and well in our communities, and it is still sickening and killing our most vulnerable friends and neighbors. And the only way to save them, and get our economy and our lives back to normal, is by getting our vaccines as soon as possible, staying home as much as we can, wearing our masks and staying as far from others as possible when we must go out, and washing our hands and cleaning surfaces compulsively.

It should be noted, too, that by eliminating the requirements because so many of the most vulnerable South Carolinians have been vaccinated, Mr. McMaster has undermined his argument against allowing teachers to go ahead and get in line now for a vaccine, before all people 65 and older have been scheduled for a vaccination. If enough elderly residents have already been vaccinated that it’s safe to remove restrictions that were aimed at protecting them, by slowing community spread, then how is it possibly too dangerous to start vaccinating teachers — which removes the overwrought objections to getting children back into the classroom five days a week?