Editorial: McCoy is the right choice to lead Santee Cooper — whatever its ultimate fate

One of the few good decisions the Santee Cooper board has made in, well, decades was bringing in an outsider to run one of the nation’s largest government-owned utilities. Mark Bonsall injected fresh ideas into a moribund state agency drowning under billions of dollars of ill-considered debt, slashed costs and settled a lawsuit that posed an existential threat to the utility.

But Mr. Bonsall isn’t a cure-all for a state agency that still hasn’t figured out that it’s a state agency. Even though he talks a good game on eradicating the culture of secrecy that permeates the utility, many key legislators don’t trust him. In any event, he still works for an independent board of directors that has shown little interest in transparency and remains resistant to significant reform.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s one attempt to overhaul that board was torpedoed two years ago by state senators who either didn’t like Mr. McMaster’s push to sell the utility or didn’t like his nominee, the abrasive former Attorney General Charlie Condon. Or perhaps senators didn’t like the fact that Mr. Condon was trying to force-feed responsibility and transparency to the state’s most oblique agency.

So we’re beyond encouraged that the governor is finally offering up a new candidate for that crucial position, which has been filled for more than two years now by an interim chairman — selected not by the governor but by the board itself — who is far too comfortable with the Santee Cooper culture.

It would be hard to think of a more ideal person to put in charge of Santee Cooper’s board than former state Rep. Peter McCoy, the Charleston attorney who led the House’s investigation into the V.C. Summer nuclear debacle when he chaired the House Judiciary Committee and then, as U.S. attorney, sent the former CEO of the former SCANA Corp. to federal prison for his role in the biggest corporate debacle — and corporate crime — in modern South Carolina history.

Mr. McCoy is a proven leader and a man of great integrity who is committed to ending Santee Cooper’s cult of secrecy: He pushed legislation through the House, though alas it died in the Senate, to inject both transparency and accountability into the agency.

He’s also committed to solar and other alternative energy sources — he was the chief sponsor of the S.C. Energy Freedom Act of 2019 — which is a position Santee Cooper has yet to fully embrace. And unlike Mr. Condon, Mr. McCoy is well-liked and respected by legislators whose support will be critical to the agency's reform.

Clearly, this is a difficult job, made more difficult by the standoff over the governor's efforts to sell the utility, some lawmakers' efforts to reform it and other lawmakers' efforts to let it do whatever it wants.

But whatever the Legislature decides to do with Santee Cooper, the utility needs a leader in place who is committed to turning it into an efficient, trustworthy state agency that understands its job is to serve its ratepayers and its owners, the people of South Carolina. That sort of leadership will either allow Santee Cooper to move from a rogue state agency to a responsible one or else make it a more valuable commodity for our state to sell.

The positive reception Mr. McCoy’s pending appointment already has received from both Santee Cooper supporters and critics, McMaster supporters and critics, Republicans and Democrats suggests that he will win easy confirmation in the Senate. And it confirms our belief that South Carolina will owe Mr. McCoy a great debt of gratitude for agreeing to take on this crucial role, at this crucial moment.