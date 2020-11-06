Editorial: Many more SC cities should see the (cheaper, crisper) light

Recent news that Summerville’s Brownsville community is getting new LED street lights is welcome, and we hope more than 100 South Carolina municipalities soon will do something very similar.
Dominion Energy has a new incentive plan in place to encourage cities and towns to replace their older mercury vapor and high intensity sodium streetlights with new LED fixtures that are just as bright but require only half the energy. The goal is not only to save money and energy but also to improve public safety and livability.
The only downside to the new LED fixtures is that they’re a bit more expensive up front; Dominion’s incentive program helps ease that extra cost on the front end while still providing cities with a little bit of energy savings each month.
Of course, some municipalities have been gradually replacing streetlights with more efficient ones for years, but Dominion hopes its incentives will speed things up. The new program launched earlier this year but was slowed somewhat by COVID-19. Still, the utility already has contacted about 25 of the 117 municipalities it serves — and it has 10 contracts for streetlight conversions with the hope of more to come. “Our biggest challenge might be whether we can staff up quickly enough to fulfill the contracts we’ve got executed,” says Danny Kassis, Dominion’s vice president of customer relations and renewables in South Carolina.
The new lights don’t necessarily minimize light pollution, unfortunately — we like to see as many stars as possible on a clear night — but they provide other benefits. “They make a pretty significant visual difference,” Mr. Kassis says, adding that the light “is a crisper light, a little bit brighter.”
Ultimately, about 52,000 streetlights in Dominion’s South Carolina service area could be changed out during the program’s first phase. (Dominion has about 277,000 such lights total.) Doing so would save the cities and towns a combined total of more than $540,000, not a significant chunk of their budget admittedly, but in the coming era of COVID-induced belt tightening, every bit helps.
As importantly, those conversions would conserve more than 27 million kilowatt hours of electricity, enough energy to power about 2,250 homes for a year.
A final benefit is that after these conversions, Dominion Energy will be able to monitor and respond more quickly to streetlight problems. Currently, it acts only after it’s notified that a light is out, but the new technology will help track a light’s functioning remotely.
If it strikes you as odd that a power company would provide incentives to encourage its customers to use less power, we understand. That’s not usually the way business works, but we also know that power companies are a different, highly regulated sort of business, and saving power increasingly is seen as a public good, from a climatic as well as a business point of view. Also, it reduces Dominion’s need to buy power from other sources and build new power plants. (The company has backed several conservation programs since 2010.)
In fact, conserving money and energy at the same time makes so much sense that cities’ main question here should not be whether but when — and how fast.