A prominent intersection at Highway 7, Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Towne Road — one of the gateways to West Ashley — is not living up to its fullest potential, to say the least.
The triangular property where the roads converge is a vacant lot, home to a former Piggly Wiggly. Traffic backs up in the area at rush hour. And the high-speed merge where Sam Rittenberg and Old Towne Road intersect is dangerous.
Fortunately, Charleston officials set an improvement effort in motion in 2017 when City Council voted to buy the former Piggly Wiggly property and renovate it into park space, public buildings, retail or some combination of uses.
Based on community input for that project, the top priorities are safety for bicyclists, pedestrians and drivers, better landscaping and intersection improvements. All are sensible and important goals.
To that end, Charleston County Council is considering four possible plans to rework the street pattern at the site to make it safer, freer-flowing and better suited for people on bicycles or on foot. Public comments are being accepted through the end of the month.
But while the designs on the table focus on a relatively small area surrounding the Piggly Wiggly redevelopment site, they ought to be considered part of a much larger effort to revitalize West Ashley.
About a mile up the road from the Sam Rittenberg-Old Towne intersection is the North Bridge, which connects West Ashley to North Charleston. There’s no safe way to get across that bridge without a motor vehicle.
Upgrades ought to take into consideration the need to eventually provide some sort of safe bicycle and pedestrian access across the Ashley River and into North Charleston.
On the other side of Sam Rittenberg, city officials and leaders in the Plan West Ashley effort have floated the idea of making the commercial corridor more like King Street in downtown Charleston.
That’s a tall order, of course, and something that would take decades to fully implement. But it’s important to ensure that changes to streets and connectivity nearby at least have that eventual goal in mind rather than potentially working against it.
It’s also worth thinking about what Sam Rittenberg Boulevard might eventually need in terms of beefed-up public transportation.
In other words, there’s a lot more to consider than how to get rid of a dangerous merge and put in more attractive landscaping. What happens at the old Piggly Wiggly site will help guide how West Ashley evolves over the next several years.
Those interested in viewing Charleston County’s proposals and leaving comments can do so at www.sc7andsc171intersection.com.
Right now, the site of the old Piggly Wiggly at the convergence of Sam Rittenberg and Old Towne Road is an empty lot and a dicey intersection. It could be so much more.
And in the process, it can help make West Ashley a better place to live, work and visit.