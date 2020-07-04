Editorial: Make sure West Ashley is enlivened by new plans for the 'dead Pig'

As John Tecklenburg campaigned to become Charleston’s first new mayor in 40 years, he joined supporters in front of a shuttered grocery store on Sumar Street and vowed his top priority would be to rejuvenate West Ashley in general and this site in particular.
Much has happened in the five years since — repeated flooding across the region soon surpassed West Ashley’s revitalization as the city’s No. 1 challenge — but Mr. Tecklenburg and City Council appear to be on the cusp of taking their most significant step to date to fulfill his 2015 campaign promise. It’s crucial they follow through.
Landmark Enterprises proposes to acquire and redevelop the city-owned site many refer to as “the dead Pig,” since it once was a Piggly Wiggly store. Landmark would convert it into a mix of one-, two- and possibly three-story buildings with more than 50,000 square feet for office, retail and civic use — plus parking and small park features — and it could be presented to City Council this month. The concept already has been vetted by city staff and the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.
What remains to iron out are the financial transaction, the timeline and other elements, including a lease the city is expected to sign for meeting and office space there. The city’s main contribution is expected to be land itself: 2.2 acres between Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Sumar Street and Old Towne Road that it bought for $3 million — in part to block a controversial plan to turn the gateway site into an upscale gas station and convenience store.
The project’s main civic gestures will include indoor space that the city will lease, a linear park on the interior of the site and some sort of visual landmark that motorists will see as they enter West Ashley on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. It also is expected to benefit from future investment by Charleston County to improve the area’s sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and landscaping — planned upgrades the county settled on after the public rejected plans for a more dramatic road realignment.
“Revitalizing cities is a complex and messy task that involves steps forward and steps backward and compromise,” Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says. “In this case, we’ve been through many, many major hurdles.”
Jason Ward, president of Landmark Enterprises, said the closest local example of Landmark’s concept may be Freshfields Village, a commercial complex with many store and eateries but also outdoor gathering place just outside Kiawah and Seabrook islands.
“We want this to be placemaking,” Mr. Ward tells us, “somewhere people in the West Ashley community can go and have a nice dinner while they listen to outdoor live music on the lawn.”
Under former Mayor Joe Riley, Charleston transformed its once-struggling downtown, and public-private partnerships were a crucial tool — Charleston Place, Waterfront Park, WestEdge, the Francis Marion Hotel, Majestic Square and so on. Developers provided most of the financing and handled construction, while the city provided some financial and other support and helped guide the design quality and other benefits to the public realm.
While this West Ashley project has public support and an enthusiastic developer, City Council still must tend to the details. These public-private ventures are complex, with many moving pieces. As such, they naturally raise the question of whether the public benefit is worth the public investment. Different people might answer that differently, but the majority view is what prevails — and that’s how it should be.
This would be the city’s first such major public-private deal in West Ashley — and the first anywhere in the city birthed during Mr. Tecklenburg’s term as mayor.
But those facts alone aren’t reason enough for the city to proceed: The deal’s details must work out for both sides. Given the relative lack of high-quality public gathering spots in the part of Charleston where most city residents actually live, the stakes for getting this right are high.