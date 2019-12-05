Secrecy breeds suspicion, so there’s ample reason to question Google’s efforts to pump 549 million gallons of water per year from an important aquifer to cool its servers at its sprawling Berkeley County data center.
Saying it’s a trade secret, Google has refused to show why it needs the extra water it is asking for or to identify alternative sources of water that could meet its needs. Such basic information is part of the permitting process, and Google should have to play by the rules like any other company seeking to tap the aquifer.
Groundwater is a crucial public resource, and the state must be a responsible steward of this asset.
Until late 2018, Google didn’t use any aquifer water, even though it had been permitted to pump 500,000 gallons daily. Now, with its latest expansion, Google wants to triple its permitted daily take to 1.5 million gallons. Obviously, it doesn’t need to triple its water usage. The data center isn’t expanding to three times its size. And somehow it was able function without drawing any aquifer water until last year. So it’s unclear how much aquifer water was used or why Google wants to triple its permitted pumping capacity.
But despite years of pushback from conservation groups, a neighboring water utility and the general public, S.C. water regulators granted the permit Oct. 9.
The Coastal Conservation League responded by petitioning the board of the Department of Health and Environmental to review the confounding decision, which it has agreed to do as soon as Dec. 12.
Meanwhile, DHEC is reducing the amount Mount Pleasant Waterworks is allowed to draw from the same aquifer – the Middendorf, a vast reserve of pristine water some 2,000 feet underground. That means Mount Pleasant will have to buy more water from Charleston Water System, a cost that will likely be passed along to ratepayers in the rapidly growing town.
When DHEC issued the Google permit, it was on the condition that the tech giant “should” find an alternate water source. The permit should have said “shall,” especially since Charleston Water System is bringing a 12-inch supply line to Berkeley County Water and Sanitation, where Google already buys its water. That connection is expected to be completed by early next summer.
So unless Google can show that it needs the extra aquifer water or agrees to explore other options, DHEC needs to rescind its permit “to avoid setting an unwise precedent in this sensitive region,” according to the Coastal Conservation League’s request for relief.
Google still would be permitted to pump 500,000 gallons per day. And in an emergency in which its county supply was cut off, it would be allowed to pump as much water as it needed until repairs were made.
Clearly, Google has been a good corporate citizen through its community outreach efforts. It recently committed to buying electricity from a solar farm in Orangeburg County. So it’s confounding why it would exhaust so much goodwill over groundwater.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen, Mount Pleasant also is expected to appeal its “graduated” permit, which allows it to pump its requested amount of water for one year, then less over the next three. The intent is to allow the aquifer to recover from a “cone of depression” that developed in the area due to a drought about 20 years ago and virtually unregulated pumping before that.
At the least, Google should be put on a similar diet and be weaned off groundwater entirely the next time its permit comes up for renewal.