Google's Berkeley County data center is asking to triple its amount of groundwater it is permitted to draw from an important Lowcountry aquifer to cool its servers. But according to a legal challenge, the tech giant has failed to show why it needs up to 549 million gallons per year.

has invested about $1.8 billion to build and expand its Berkeley County data center, which opened about a decade ago, between Goose Creek and Moncks Corner.