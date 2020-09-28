Editorial: Make Charleston County's new chapter in recycling a success story

Recycling isn’t going well, not globally, not locally. Charleston County has struggled for years to complete a brand new sorting station first envisioned in 2013. Construction began in mid-2016 and finally is nearing completion.
County Councilman Brantley Moody, who has overseen the project, is optimistic it will perform as promised. But in recent years, the recycling markets have changed, and people are realizing that plastic recycling isn't working as well as many had hoped.
Aluminum still fetches a fair price, cardboard too. A contractor has taken over composting yard debris at the Bees Ferry landfill with part of the proceeds going to the county. But plastic? Only about 10% gets recycled nationally. NPR and PBS Frontline recently asserted that the oil industry hooked us on the idea of recycling plastic even though experts knew decades ago that making old plastic new again was a tough proposition.
As the new recycling center takes shape off North Charleston’s Palmetto Commerce Parkway, much of the county’s recyclable material continues to be diverted. Some has gone to the dump, some to Horry County. For nearly a year, much of the plastic, along with other recyclables, has gone to RePower South, an outfit in Berkeley County that shreds recyclables into a kind of synthetic coal used in industrial processes.
While RePower South has found a new use for plastic waste, some environmentalists have raised important questions about the wisdom of burning plastic as fuel, demonstrating the difficult issues surrounding such recycling. The future of plastic recycling looks bleak without continued innovation.
China shut its door to used plastic two years ago, and we are stuck with a glut of it. Meanwhile, virgin plastic is usually better quality and cheaper, thanks in part to low oil and natural gas prices. This concerning trend is felt in Charleston where several plastic pellet exporters have set up shop. Certainly, our big manufacturers should look at ways to use more recyclables.
The pandemic also has shaken recyclable markets, shifting collection toward homes and away from businesses, which tend to recycle items such as cardboard at higher rates. It has caused some areas to suspend their promising recycling programs or lift bans on single-use plastic bags.
As Bloomberg columnist Adam Minter recently pointed out, we can’t just give up. He cites a new study that showed plastic recycling and reuse could grow into a $60 billion market for the petrochemical industry by 2030 — by which time waste volumes are projected to double. Investment in recycling research is soaring, including among oil companies, and polymer engineers are looking for ways to make plastics more reusable.
Mr. Minter’s outlook should inspire Charleston County officials, who after so many setbacks — soil problems at the recycling center construction site, design missteps and, most recently, suspected sabotage when someone poured cement into electrical conduits — will steer our recycling program into the future, albeit an uncertain one. The $24 million recycling center could start operating by year’s end.
“We’re excited about this,” Mr. Moody said. “It’s long overdue, and the new machinery has about a 95% recovery rate,” and can process about four times more material than now handled.
The center is probably not the only solution. Leaders should explore more intergovernmental relationships or consider whether it makes sense to form a regional recycling authority. Innovation, and innovative thinking, will be key to making recycling a success. We don’t expect the county to spin gold out of trash, but it's imperative that Mr. Moody and other leaders push for environmentally sound and economical ways of dealing with recyclables, especially plastics.