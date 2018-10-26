Four Charleston County School Board seats are on the ballot Nov. 6. Voters can vote in all of those races on an at-large, countywide basis. Here are our recommendations:
Eric Mack — West Ashley
“I feel that we are on the right track,” said incumbent Charleston County School Board member Eric Mack in a recent interview with The Post and Courier editorial staff.
“I’ve seen change that’s happening,” he said.
For some, that change isn’t happening quickly enough. But Mr. Mack is right that it would be more prudent to let the district’s leadership continue to implement needed reforms rather than start from scratch.
The Charleston County School District’s complex challenges are in many cases decades old. They won’t likely be fixed overnight.
But Mr. Mack also knows that the district’s children wait years for a better education. He supports better tailoring assessments to students’ learning styles. He said choice is important, while acknowledging that the 87 schools in the district are already a lot to manage.
He said that schools should “look like our community” but acknowledged that some programs could be more effective and efficient by bringing small schools together.
Mr. Mack has been a strong and consistent voice for students during his first term on the Charleston County School Board. He merits a second term.
Cindy Bohn Coats — North Area
Cindy Bohn Coats, another school board incumbent and a former board chairwoman, is all about the data. She said the district’s controversial emphasis on measuring student progress is “a turning point in education” and argued that it could empower parents and teachers with more detailed reporting.
But she also acknowledged that “it can’t be all numbers.”
She thinks that neighborhood schools are the best fit for younger kids, but suggested that older students could benefit from the greater resources that would be available at bigger schools.
Ms. Coats also noted that third grade is far too late to catch students who are struggling with literacy. She suggested starting earlier and being tougher about holding students and teachers to reasonable standards.
She also said that students approaching high school graduation too often aren’t prepared for the next steps, and asked that the district do more to help identify critical weaknesses before it’s too late.
Ms. Coats said she is pleased with Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait’s performance so far, but pointed out that “we need to start seeing results in student achievement.”
She’s right. And there are few board members or candidates better qualified to watch for that success, analyze it and improve on it than Ms. Coats.
Kate Darby — East Cooper
Kate Darby said that her top two goals are to improve student achievement and move the board to a governance board.
On the latter point, she said that the board spends too much time micromanaging rather than focusing on the bigger picture of where the district is headed. That’s a smart way to think about the school board’s role.
Ms. Darby, the board’s current chairwoman, noted that the Charleston County School District has improved in 11 of 12 areas in the S.C. Ready program. But she said that those results are not spread equitably throughout the district’s schools.
She talked about the benefits of economies of scale, pointing out that there are roughly twice as many schools in North Charleston as in Mount Pleasant, despite both areas having about the same number of students.
Ms. Darby said that teachers shouldn’t be evaluated based on a single test, but argued that any employee struggling in any job ought to have support and coaching to help them improve. “It has to be a holistic overall process,” she said.
But she’s hardly anti-teacher, highlighting the district’s efforts to recruit educators and keep their pay among the best in South Carolina.
Of course, many of the initiatives Ms. Darby discussed have proven controversial in the past. But she said disruptive change is sometimes part of moving forward.
She spoke highly of Superintendent Postlewait, calling her “great in some areas and good in some others.”
Joyce Green — East Cooper
“I’d like to see the county be as good about education as we are about restaurants and getting people to come visit,” said Joyce Green, a new contender for the school board and a veteran public servant with decades of experience working for the state and federal governments.
We couldn’t agree more.
To get there, Ms. Green suggested that decisions should be more focused on kids, dollars should be spent in the classroom and the school board should better understand its role. All are good recommendations.
She said that “parents should be able to have a say about where their kids go to school, but that should apply to all parents.” Making the district’s choice program work for all kids ought to be a priority, especially given recent reports on the lack of student diversity at several schools.
To improve literacy, Ms. Green suggested that the district look at the regions where students perform the highest and copy what they’ve done.
She said that teachers should be evaluated fairly, and that the best ones ought to be helped with better salaries when possible.
Ms. Green gave the superintendent mixed reviews on her performance so far, but also said that the board has plenty of room for improvement. She suggested moving meetings out into the community periodically to raise awareness about the issues facing Charleston County schools.
Joyce Green would be a welcome fresh perspective on the Charleston County School Board.