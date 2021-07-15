Editorial: Lower-income communities need help to prepare for the worst. This is a good start.

Less affluent communities are more likely to experience natural and manmade disasters almost by definition: They’re often built on lower-lying land, where their flood-prone location makes them more affordable; they also are often closer to environmentally unfriendly land uses, such as industrial plants and major highways.
So we’re heartened by a special new outreach to empower leaders and residents in these communities to prepare for any harm that may come their way. We urge residents to take advantage of this valuable opportunity, and we encourage local emergency officials to ensure that this disaster-relief training dovetails seamlessly into their own preparedness efforts.
According to reporter Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr., the outreach is designed to train neighborhood leaders or block captains, who can help spread important information and serve as a local point of contact for agencies during emergencies. It’s a coordinated effort between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (whose $200,000 grant got it started), the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the College of Charleston, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina. Training began June 25 with a special focus on hurricanes, flooding, chemical releases and pandemics; the goal is to train 45 people by the end of next year.
The effort acknowledges that while government has a critical role to play in disasters and emergencies, it can’t (and shouldn’t) be expected to do everything, and the more residents are empowered to look after themselves and make smart choices, the better off everyone will be. As Omar Muhammad of the Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities told Mr. Dennis, that point was driven home during the COVID-19 pandemic, when testing was slow and some had difficulty distributing masks, hand sanitizer and COVID information: “We realized early on we can’t wait on government.”
The need became apparent even before the pandemic, after two chemical spills at the Lanxness plant on King Street Extension in 2019: Some nearby residents were unsure how to shelter in place as a precautionary step. Keisha Long, environmental justice coordinator with DHEC, said the training will help DHEC and other agencies direct donated resources without delay whenever tragedy strikes.
Of course, this sort of empowerment is helpful for all, not just those in lower-income neighborhoods. And a version of it has been offered in Charleston County since 2006. The county Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training has been given to more than 800 volunteers, all of whom were taught how best to help their neighborhoods during a hurricane or other emergency. While the county has no demographic breakdown of who has received this training, it wouldn’t surprise us if most team members live in middle or upper middle income neighborhoods, simply because those residents are more likely to find the time and transportation needed to participate. CERT classes were suspended during COVID-19 but are expected to resume this fall.
Many lower-income and minority communities have suffered from neglect, benign and otherwise, over many decades, and special outreach training such as this represents a small but still important step to right such wrongs. Most importantly, it will help residents better prepare for the worst the future may bring.