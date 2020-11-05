Editorial: Lowcountry Rapid Transit line has changed. Our support shouldn't.

The Lowcountry Rapid Transit project holds the promise of being the most transformative transportation change to the Charleston region since buses replaced trolleys. As the project evolves, it’s important that community members stay up to date — and keep supporting it.
And the project has evolved in a significant way, as planners with the Charleston-Berkeley-Dorchester Council of Governments and the Charleston Area Regional Transit Authority continue to refine the proposed route.
Instead of starting in downtown Summerville as previously planned, the line will begin in Ladson with a park-and-ride stop at Exchange Park, also known as the Coastal Carolina Fairgrounds. And instead of ending at Charleston’s Medical District downtown, the line will continue slightly farther north to the emerging WestEdge development.
Both changes — which have a net effect of shortening the route from 26.1 miles to about 21.5 miles — were designed to maximize ridership while minimizing operating costs, and they followed dozens of stakeholder meetings and community events.
Planners determined there weren’t enough potential riders in downtown Summerville to extend it that far. It could be expanded there in the future — particularly if U.S. Highway 78 is widened with a dedicated lane for the bus. Meanwhile, a traditional CARTA bus line likely would be synchronized with the new rapid line for those who want to start in Summerville. The new alignment eliminates four stops and adds a fifth on the peninsula.
The Lowcountry Rapid Transit bus would have its own dedicated lane for 52% of this route, and it would share the road with cars for the remaining 48%. The project would synchronize traffic lights to give the LCRT buses priority and ensure the system is as rapid as possible.
All of these refinements stem from an impressive and encouraging level of research on the front end of the massive project.
The project will continue to evolve as more engineering work takes place. Another round of public meetings will start in January, but it's possible to comment anytime via the project's website, lowcountryrapidtransit.com. “The No. 1 question we get is flooding, and how can we operate if the streets are flooded,” says project manager Sharon Hollis. Calhoun Street near the Medical District is perhaps the greatest issue as far as flooding. “There will be a lot more coordination on that in the future.”
Even under an optimistic timetable, the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line is not expected to start operating until 2026. But the next 11 months will be critical as far as finalizing the route, stations and other details needed to qualify for federal funding.
That work is expected to be finished in September 2021, and once the federal government green lights its funding, several years of construction work will follow.
Securing those federal dollars is key, and that’s where public support will play a vital role. If this project turns into a hot potato like the completion of Interstate 526, that could deal it a serious if not fatal blow. Public sentiment is critical in the Federal Transit Administration’s eyes, Ms. Hollis says.
It was encouraging to see broad political support for the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line among local political candidates this year, but don’t take that support for granted. “People should understand where we are and where we’re not in the process,” CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings says. “We’re well positioned, and we want to stay that way.”
Bus rapid transit is poised to play an important role in addressing such regional issues as affordable housing, traffic congestion and unwanted sprawl. It also could lead to similar spurs of new rapid transit lines; a new Highway 52 corridor study early next year ultimately could lead to the line’s extension from North Charleston to Goose Creek or even beyond, much like the $1 million I-26 ALT study in 2014 helped launch the current project.
But first it has to get built, which will happen only if it gets federal dollars. And that will happen only if we continue to support it.