Editorial: Louis Waring, a West Ashley leader who helped expand the city

Many have played a role in making West Ashley the largest region in the city of Charleston, beginning with then-Mayor Palmer Gaillard’s first annexation across the Ashley River in 1960. But few have contributed as much as Louis Waring.
Mr. Waring, who died last week at age 91, began serving his community and his nation as a teenager. At 14, he appropriated the birthday of a deceased older brother to join the Navy during World War II.
After the war, he moved back home to Charleston, finished high school, married, started a family and began working at the shipyard. He got involved with the National Congress of Colored Parents and Teachers (which later merged with the PTA) and also fought the Jim Crow system as an active member of the NAACP. He joined a lawsuit to open a West Ashley bowling alley to all races.
His inclination toward service eventually led him to run for a seat on the St. Andrews Public Service District, which provides basic services to unincorporated West Ashley neighborhoods. It was a time when many West Ashley residents were divided over whether to join the city, and as more did, the PSD felt pressure from a shrinking tax base.
In 1993, Louis Waring resigned from the PSD and annexed into the city. Almost immediately, he got elected to City Council (filling the seat vacated when Robert Ford was elected to the state Senate) and quickly become mayor pro tem. For West Ashley’s large African American population, it was a clear sign that the city offered them a better deal.
Mr. Waring simply recognized that it had a larger budget and could provide more services — and therefore help more people — than the PSD could, said his son, current City Councilman Keith Waring.
Mayor Riley called Louis Waring humble, sturdy and gentle, “as fine a man as I’ve ever known.” For almost a decade, Mr. Waring served on City Council and the Charleston Water System board as a key Riley ally, and the city grew rapidly in West Ashley by both annexation and new development. It’s currently where most city residents call home.
When Mr. Waring opted against reelection in 2011, his son won the District 7 seat. Keith Waring said his dad was his best friend and would gladly share advice when asked about how to get things done.
In addition to his City Council work, Mr. Waring also helped his church, St. Matthew Baptist Church, whose Huger Street sanctuary stood in the path of the new Arthur Ravenel Bridge. Keith Waring said one of his father’s proudest moments was helping to persuade the state to double its offer for the property. The new sum was large enough for St. Matthew to buy its spacious building at 2005 Reynolds Ave.
“He was a very forward-looking person. He didn’t count his accomplishments,” Keith Waring said. But in his later years, father and son did take pride in their occasional visits to the construction site of the West Ashley senior center named in his father’s honor. “If the two of us got arrested,” Keith Waring joked, “we figured we could talk our way out of it.”