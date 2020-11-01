Editorial: Look at the vaccine trial's pause as proof doctors are in charge

The downside of the recent pause in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccination trial is that it reminds us that a successful vaccine, while still likely, is far from guaranteed. The upside is that it also shows researchers and medical professionals — not politicians — are driving the bus and exercising appropriate care.
The other upside last week was when the Food and Drug Administration allowed AstraZeneca’s phase 3 trial to resume at 80 sites in the United States. Two of these are in the Charleston area: Clinical Trials of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina, both of which were working to enroll 1,500 volunteers before the pause and now are starting back up. There is still room for more volunteers.
The pause, or hold — triggered by an illness in a British woman who received the vaccine — was not surprising, nor should anyone consider it cause for alarm. Susan Ellenberg, a biostatistician at the University of Pennsylvania who has served on the independent data safety monitoring boards that investigate such incidents, told The Washington Post, “I think people are bending over backwards to show safety is really the top priority.”
MUSC’s researchers say their trial here had begun auspiciously, with no problem finding volunteers. “The response exceeded my expectations. Certainly, within the medical community, there’s a lot of hope to get a vaccine to market that’s safe and effective,” says Dr. Gary Headden, who is overseeing the trial. “In research, I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The AstraZeneca vaccine is only one of several
COVID vaccines the United States is pursuing, with the hope that at least one succeeds. The delay in AstraZeneca’s phase 3 trial shows it was smart to put eggs in multiple baskets.
The nation and world owe a debt to those who volunteer for the vaccine trials. MUSC’s Dr. Patrick Flume says volunteers have different, personal reasons for stepping up, but their participation is vital to advancing medical knowledge. “When we finish this study, we’ll be writing thank you notes to every single person who participated,” he adds.
We hope that as election season finally comes to a close, politicians will talk less about the process and progress of developing a vaccine; such talk can give a false and even dangerous perception that testing is being influenced by politics. Dr. Headden says, “From everything we can tell — and we have read everything available, especially on the AstraZeneca vaccine but also on vaccines in general — I believe everyone is following the science.”
Once a vaccine ultimately arrives, the next challenge could be to persuade people to get the shot(s). A Kaiser Family Foundation poll in September found 62% of Americans were worried political pressure will lead the FDA to rush to approve a coronavirus vaccine without making sure that it is safe and effective; we hope those worries will ease soon.
Even once a vaccine is available, the work to fairly distribute it will only just be beginning. And once that begins, the virus still won’t go away in just a few weeks or even in a few months. Social distancing and masks will be important for some time to come.