It’s encouraging that Charleston officials and representatives of the Longborough neighborhood on the upper west side of the peninsula seem to have reached a deal to reopen a small waterfront park to the public.
But it’s decidedly less reassuring that the deal will apparently involve the taxpayer-funded construction of a private dock exclusively for Longborough homeowners.
On Tuesday, Charleston City Council unanimously gave initial approval to a plan that would turn over the 0.62-acre spit of wooded land and marsh with prime Ashley River views to the city in exchange for a public dock with a separate floating portion with private water access for Longborough owners.
So far, there aren’t many specifics about the dock and the appropriate permits have not been granted, so the final cost — a rough city estimate stood at $500,000 — and feasibility of the project are unknown.
Still, the Longborough Homeowners Association ought to consider why residents need a separate dock rather than simply sharing one with their neighbors. And more importantly, City Council ought to explain why taxpayers should foot the bill for construction.
When The Beach Co. moved to tear down low-income housing and build Longborough nearly two decades ago, developers made a handshake agreement with then-Mayor Joe Riley that the park would remain open to the public.
That was a reasonable deal. Gated communities aren’t allowed under Charleston city rules, and closing the Longborough park to the public would have been effectively creating a gated amenity.
But years later, the Longborough Homeowners Association decided that the handshake deal — to which they had admittedly not been a party — wasn’t sufficient. They claimed the park was for residents only.
At one point Charleston officials threatened to use eminent domain to force a sale of the land, but the homeowners association said it would be open to a less contentious agreement. Then in 2017, they put up a “no trespassing” sign.
Eminent domain should only be used as an extreme last resort. And yet the current deal sounds conspicuously like the outcome an eminent domain fight might have produced — the city gets the land at a fair price, which in this case means an investment in a dock — albeit for what would ideally end up costing significantly less tax money than an outright purchase.
Without a more informed price estimate or other details, it’s difficult to say how enthusiastically Charleston should proceed with the dock plan. Certainly, public access to the waterfront is a tremendously valuable amenity, and opportunities to open up new park space are generally worth taking advantage of, especially as the city continues to grow and develop.
But the Longborough Homeowners Association ought to be cognizant moving forward that Charleston is offering it a significant new amenity in exchange for the entirely reasonable request that it also be open to their neighbors and the rest of the public.
If homeowners truly need a private dock, they ought to offer to pay to build it.