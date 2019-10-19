Archaeologists working at the site of the International African American Museum recently uncovered the remains of an 18th century storehouse used to hold enslaved Africans before they were sold at Gadsden’s Wharf. But those artifacts confirming the historic importance of the site might never have been recovered if the city hadn’t funded the dig.
That’s one tangible reason we have advocated for years for an archaeology ordinance, which Charleston City Council finally appears ready to consider. Such an ordinance can help confirm or disprove what we think we know about the past, and illuminate long-buried parts of our storied history. For instance, archaeologists only recently located the remains of a Revolutionary War-era wall that surrounded the city. And with the pace of development downtown, much of the city’s history is in danger of being lost, not for a few centuries like the remnants of Gadsden’s Wharf but forever.
So it’s urgent that council pass an ordinance that enables us to learn what we can while we can. Archaeology goes hand-in-glove with all the other preservation efforts that have made Charleston what it is today.
The ordinance doesn’t have to be overly burdensome for developers. Newer technology like ground-penetrating radar helps archaeologists work faster. And because Charleston’s history is well-documented, the ordinance can be tailored to apply only to sites likely to contain artifacts of historic or scientific value.
Though archaeology is, by nature, a backward-looking science, elected officials need to consider the future value of such an ordinance. Who knows? Charlestonians of the next century may marvel what is buried under some of the buildings that are standing today. Charleston’s history also runs deep: There are Native American and prehistoric artifacts to be found.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Robert Behre, a draft archaeology ordinance, refined over the past decade or so thanks to Katherine Pemberton of the Historic Charleston Foundation and others, got its first public airing Wednesday at the Planning Commission meeting.
“We’ve now entered a time of rapid development with very large-scale projects,” Ms. Pemberton said. “Every time we have one of those, we not only lose one property’s archaeological record, but we may lose an entire area and the record of the people who used to live there.”
As proposed, the ordinance would apply only to properties in the Old and Historic District, or most of the southern part of the peninsula, and known historic properties beyond downtown, in cases of new construction or redevelopment that would increase a building’s footprint by 1,000 square feet or more.
Oversight would be through the Board of Architectural Review and, importantly, the city would get its own in-house archaeologist, whose salary would be covered by related fees paid to the city. It also includes a perk for developers. Property owners would get to keep any artifacts recovered, though they would be urged to donate any significant finds to a museum.
Much of the work has been done for City Council, which now has a chance to demonstrate it can work together effectively and pass this long overdue ordinance.