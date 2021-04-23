Editorial: Long before Chauvin, we punished a bad SC cop, and we’re sticking with it

A Minneapolis jury's conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin on all counts in the brutal killing of George Floyd was seen by so many as such an important moment of reckoning that it would be easy to overlook the news closer to home about police officers being held to account for criminal actions.

That would be unfortunate. Because even though there's clearly a disturbing pattern in this nation of police killing unarmed people — and facing little if any punishment — these are individual breaches, which occur in individual police departments, so part of the solution must occur in individual communities.

And on Monday, as a tense nation awaited the Minneapolis verdict that would come a day later, we got a reminder right here in Charleston of what it looks like when our criminal justice system works to produce ... justice. Even when it involves criminal actions by those sworn to protect us.

We got that reminder courtesy of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager, who thrust himself back into the headlines by challenging his 20-year prison sentence for killing Walter Scott, an unarmed black man who was running away from him.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel's order upholding that sentence was no surprise; the attempt to overturn it was baseless. But Judge Gergel's order served as a reminder that police in our state do sometimes get punished for killing unarmed suspects.

No, they still don’t get punished as often as they should: Far too often, unless they're charged and convicted of a crime, they don’t even get fired. No matter how inappropriate their actions. But they do sometimes get punished.

Michael Slager got punished after he pulled over Walter Scott for a broken tail light, got into a struggle and then, as Mr. Scott fled, shot at him eight times. He got punished for putting five of those bullets into Mr. Scott’s back. He got punished for concocting a story — before he knew a bystander had captured the whole ugly scene on video — about how he was forced to kill Mr. Scott because otherwise he would have been the one killed. And for continuing to lie about it even after the video became public.

There’s a lot that's special about the Lowcountry. But contrary to what officials continue to say six years later, there was nothing extraordinary or even special about the fact that our community didn’t erupt in deadly riots after Michael Slager killed Walter Scott. Or, for that matter, two months later, following the massacre of nine precious members of our community inside Emanuel AME Church.

The protests that have become commonplace in Charleston and other cities during the past year aren’t borne of the fact that individuals kill black people, even evil individuals determined to start a race war. They aren’t even borne of the fact that police kill black people. Well, at least not the sustained protests. They’re borne of the fact that police keep killing black people, over and over, and in most cases, nothing ever seems to happen. They are borne, that is, of police immunity: of cops who kill innocent people and aren’t even arrested. Aren’t even fired. Aren’t even suspended.

We didn’t have an eruption of violence in the wake of Mr. Scott’s killing because North Charleston officials fired Michael Slager immediately after they saw the bystander’s video that demonstrated that Mr. Slager had fabricated a story, to justify his actions, that bore no resemblance to what really happened.

And soon after he was fired, Mr. Slager was arrested. He was prosecuted. And when he had the good sense to plead guilty — because the federal government didn’t make the mistake of bringing an unwinnable murder charge against him, as the state had done — he got the sort of sentence that anyone other than a police officer would have gotten for shooting someone in the back … five times … while the person was running away: 20 years in prison.

Over the past few weeks, Mr. Slager has been kind enough to remind us of this one instance in which an officer was held accountable. And to give Judge Gergel an opportunity to rip apart the absurd argument that Mr. Slager somehow didn’t deserve that sentence. Perhaps we should be grateful for that.