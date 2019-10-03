The true value of putting nearly 14,000 acres of private land along the Savannah River under a conservation easement probably won’t be fully realized for generations. But it’s already clear that the effort has made a major contribution to protecting South Carolina’s environment.

As reported by The Post and Courier’s Bo Petersen, more than 490,000 acres have now been conserved along the South Carolina side of the river.

The Manhattan-size Groton Plantation tract northwest of Estill, conserved thanks to the Winthrop family that has owned the land for generations, helps knit together a growing buffer of land that will help protect in perpetuity the lower reaches of the river, an increasingly important source of freshwater for the coastal region.

About 1.5 million people in Georgia and South Carolina rely on the Savannah River watershed for drinking water. And the conservation corridor along its banks has been growing dramatically. That includes parts of the Savannah River Site near Aiken and the recent addition of the 300-acre “Big Snooks” tract, preserved with help from the city of Savannah, the S.C. Conservation Bank, the Lowcountry Land Trust and the Savannah River Clean Water Fund, among others.

+2 Nearly 14,000 acres of wetlands along Savannah River in SC put under conservation deal An emerging corridor of protected properties along the Savannah River is beginning to rival — and connect to — the championed ACE Basin on the South Carolina coast. The Groton property alone is the size of Manhattan in New York City.

Much of the Groton property is longleaf pine timberland. Over the years, it has been used mostly as a hunting preserve.

“We would have hated to see the property compromised in any way,” said Jonathan Winthrop, who heads the board that controls the family’s holdings. “For years, there has been a vision among local conservationists of having a continuous stretch of land flanking the river, a wildlife corridor.”

That is a vision well worth pursuing.

The Winthrop family, who earlier placed about 7,400 acres under an easement in the same vicinity, donated more than 70 percent of the value of the land. The S.C. Conservation Bank paid about $850,000 for the easement. And Walmart made a first-in-South-Carolina donation to help preserve the property.

Ideally, all of South Carolina’s major watersheds would be protected by conserved lands to safeguard water supplies from pollution and create wildlife corridors. The Groton easement also points to the importance of the S.C. Conservation Bank and, at the national level, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which thankfully was reauthorized in March.

Last month, the journal Science published an article that backed up the efficacy of connecting ecological corridors, noting the success of the Savannah River corridor as evidence. Fewer plant species went extinct. Biodiversity increased. And it provides an uninterrupted habitat for animals.

We hope the initiative shown by the Winthrop family will encourage other landowners in the ACE Basin and along other rivers to follow suit. Conservation easements are also needed to buffer Four Holes Swamp against development as the tri-county population swells.

Linking our ecological wonders will help them flourish. A hearty thanks is due to the Winthrop family, to South Carolinians whose taxpayer dollars help support the Conservation Bank and to Walmart for exhibiting the kind of leadership we’d like to see more of in the corporate world.