Editorial: Limit which SC judges can issue no-knock warrants to authorize police raids

There are times when police need the element of surprise — to be able not just to show up unannounced but also to break down a door and come charging into a house in the middle of the night, weapons drawn, in order to prevent a dangerous criminal from harming a hostage, or escaping, or destroying crucial evidence.

That’s why the U.S. Supreme Court allows exceptions to what it calls “the common law knock-and-announce principle” in emergencies and when police anticipate such a situation and get a warrant allowing them to barge into someone’s home or business unannounced.

But the practice is inherently dangerous — for bystanders, innocent targets and police — as the nation was reminded this spring when Louisville, Ky., police shot and killed Breonna Taylor after they raided her home in the middle of the night on a fruitless search for narcotics. Beyond the innocent victims, we’ve seen too many cases of the super-innocent, victims whose lives have been disrupted or even ended after police knocked down the wrong door.

Clearly, there should be strict limits on when these so-called “no-knock” search warrants can be issued.

But as S.C. Chief Justice Don Beatty discovered, those strict rules don’t exist in South Carolina. Our state has no written policy for when a judge may authorize a police raid.

Worse, we allow our least-educated, least-trained, most political judges to issue no-knock warrants.

Worse still, Justice Beatty explained, a “recent survey of magistrates revealed that most do not understand the gravity of no-knock warrants and do not discern the heightened requirements for issuing a no-knock warrant.”

Even worse than that, he wrote: “It further appears that no-knock search warrants are routinely issued upon request without further inquiry.”

So, the chief justice did the only thing a responsible official could do when he realized that such a dangerous tool was being handed out so promiscuously: He issued a moratorium on no-knock warrants until he can write some criteria.

An excellent place to start would be limiting which judges can approve them. Justice Beatty probably could eliminate a lot of the problem if he barred magistrates from issuing no-knock warrants. As The Post and Courier’s Joseph Cranney reported last year, S.C. magistrates are hand-picked by local senators, frequently ignore defendants’ basic constitutional rights, don’t have to be attorneys and, in fact, have less required training than the state’s barbers or masseuses.

At the least, restricting the authority to magistrates who have law degrees would ensure that the people who authorize police raids are familiar with the constitutional principles that need to be considered.

We have no idea how many warrants are issued in South Carolina; the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston Police Department said they rarely use them, but PBS NewsHour reported last month that a 2010 study estimated police in the United States used 60,000 to 70,000 no-knock warrants annually.

Despite those numbers, there’s no reason to think a temporary moratorium will put innocent lives in danger. Just the opposite. Absent any law to the contrary — and there is no law to the contrary in South Carolina — the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that police can barge in unannounced without a judge’s permission if they have “a reasonable suspicion that knocking and announcing their presence, under the particular circumstances, would be dangerous or futile, or ... would inhibit the effective investigation of the crime by, for example, allowing the destruction of evidence.”

The main thing the warrant does is shield police from civil liability for the destruction they cause when they break down the right doors — and the added disruption they cause when they break down the wrong doors. That is, these warrants give the court’s stamp of approval for police raids.

Frankly, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for our Legislature to consider banning no-knock warrants altogether, and perhaps even putting some limits of its own on what sort of evidence is important enough to allow any kind of police raids. In the meantime, though, it’s reassuring to know that our courts won’t be sanctioning any more police raids until Justice Beatty has a chance to put some rules in place.