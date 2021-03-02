Editorial: Like Dominion's new coal phase-out plan? Thank SC regulators.

Even the best-intentioned businesses usually charge as much as they think they can get away with and delay as long as they think they can on costly upgrades that aren’t essential to their day-to-day operations. It’s human nature and, for investor owned corporations, very nearly an obligation.

The temptation goes double for regulated monopolies, since they don’t have to compete for customers and since, at least in South Carolina, that “regulated” part traditionally hasn’t been sufficiently aggressive to serve as the substitute it's supposed to be for free-market competition.

So we are encouraged by Dominion Energy’s plan to retire its oversupply of coal-fired electricity generation by 2030 — 40 years sooner than it had promised in its original proposal last year and just two years after it initially had planned to even start weaning its way off of the dirtiest energy source in its portfolio.

Although Dominion deserves credit for writing the new plan — and for writing more environmentally forward plans in other states that made its initial S.C. effort such a sore thumb — the real credit goes to the members of the state Public Service Commission, who, unlike the commissioners who came before them, recognize that their job isn’t to be a rubber stamp for utilities.

Of course, it’s not entirely clear that the job of previous commissioners — as defined by our Legislature — wasn’t to be a rubber stamp. For years, legislators kept selecting commissioners who were acting in precisely that capacity, and kept passing laws that made it difficult to act otherwise. Most dramatically, the Legislature had tied regulators’ hands through the Base Load Review Act, which pretty much required them to keep approving rate increase after rate increase for Dominion predecessor SCE&G as it continued throwing money at the failing V.C. Summer nuclear construction project.

Since SCE&G and Santee Cooper pulled the plug on the V.C. Summer expansion in 2017, the Legislature has not only replaced the previous commissioners, repealed the Base Load Review Act and empowered other state agencies to support ratepayers' rather than utilities' interests before the commission, but also passed a law to set benchmarks that utilities need to meet when developing their long-term energy forecasts. That law gave regulators more power to make utilities speed up the adoption of renewable energy, increase energy-efficiency measures for customers and close plants that pump the most heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

Dominion was the first utility to submit a plan under that 2019 law, and late last year, the PSC rejected its first submission, leading to the new proposal the company submitted last month.

Is the new energy-generation plan perfect? Of course not. Although it gets the utility out of the coal business much sooner, it replaces most of the coal with natural gas. That's a definite improvement — it releases about half as much carbon dioxide and doesn’t include such pollutants as mercury — but not a permanent solution, since natural gas can release methane gas, which means that if things go wrong, it can produce a heavier carbon footprint than coal.

And the utility released its new carbon-reduction plan at the same time it was trying to convince the PSC to accept a separate solar plan that makes it much less attractive for property owners to install solar panels on their homes or businesses.

But both the energy-generation plan and the scrutiny Dominion’s solar-rates proposal is receiving would have been unimaginable five years ago. Both serve as useful illustrations of what a huge difference it can make to have a utility law that doesn’t assume that what the monopoly utility wants is always in the best interest of the state and utility regulators who care about something more than utilities’ bottom line.