Editorial: Lightsey should follow Hitt model at SC Commerce, with 3 important exceptions

Harry Lightsey III has big shoes to fill.

For the past decade, Bobby Hitt has been South Carolina’s economic development superstar, landing major investments from tiremakers Michelin and Bridgestone, commercial vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz Vans, appliance industry leader Samsung and the $1.2 billion Volvo Cars campus in Berkeley County. Altogether, the Commerce Department he oversaw says it recruited $43 billion in business investment and 150,000 jobs during his tenure.

As commerce secretary, he also broadened the state’s efforts to bring jobs to economically distressed areas, and was an enthusiastic proponent of improving education in poor rural counties in order to make them more attractive to businesses — of creating a virtuous cycle that involves more jobs in places where they are lacking, which means higher incomes and higher tax revenue to support better education, which in turn attracts more and better jobs.

Of course, no one could argue that we’ve completed that work. It’s barely getting started, and it needs to be a top priority for Mr. Lightsey, a former AT&T executive whose resume includes serving on the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, as director of emerging technologies policy for General Motors and, more recently, as a principal with a Washington-based business consulting group. His national and international connections should be valuable as he recruits major businesses to South Carolina, and we hope he’ll also use the relationships he has built for decades as a fixture in South Carolina’s business community to grow support for seeing public education as a business priority.

In many ways, Mr. Lightsey will do well to follow the Hitt model of economic development. But not in all ways.

Mr. Hitt has had a few blind spots involving the way the Commerce Department does business. The former newspaper executive was willing to tolerate a level of secrecy that far surpassed what state law allowed. And while his overall record was impressive, that transparency aided in keeping down criticism of the instances when the department was too generous in doling out economic incentives to businesses that would have located in South Carolina without them, and to businesses that had a clear history of degrading the environment, that were economically unstable or both.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

At a news conference Thursday where Gov. Henry McMaster announced his selection to succeed Mr. Hitt, Mr. Lightsey told reporters that “there is the balance” between transparency and protecting “the state’s competitive position” and “the competitive positions of the business in this state.”

Then he pledged that “you have my commitment to be as transparent as I can without sacrificing the competitive interests of the state and its citizens.”

Obviously there has to be a balance; much of life is a balancing act. But the devil’s in the details, and Mr. Lightsey’s predecessor too often got the details wrong. What Mr. Hitt failed to understand, and what we hope Mr. Lightsey will recognize, is that except to the degree that he decides to release more information than state law requires, the Commerce Department doesn’t get to decide where the line is drawn between transparency on the one hand and protecting his agency and businesses it subsidizes from public scrutiny. State law, in fact, dictates a minimum amount of information that must be made public, and Mr. Hitt's department too often failed to meet that minimum.

In fairness to Mr. Hitt, he didn’t invent the secrecy, or the questionable investments it can hide. He was simply doing what all of his predecessors had done — and what directors of too many other state and local agencies have done and continue to do.

Mr. Hitt also didn’t invent the Commerce Department’s tendency to give out generous incentives to companies that likely would have located in South Carolina without them; the Carolina Panthers football team comes to mind. Or its willingness to recruit companies with environmental or financial problems; think Viva Recycling. Or the department’s reluctance to use the tools it has to claw back state incentives from businesses that fail to meet the meager requirements they agree to meet in return for their taxpayer funds or tax breaks.

The Legislature could have given Mr. Lightsey a real opportunity for a fresh start by adopting a Senate-passed budget proviso that stripped the Commerce Department of the authority to waive those clawback provisions. Unfortunately, the House refused to go along, so the budget bill that lawmakers sent to the governor on Monday doesn’t include that restriction.

Fortunately, the budget does nothing to prevent Mr. Lightsey from requiring companies to keep their promises to our state. It does nothing to prevent him from steering clear of using government incentives to recruit polluters and businesses with shaky finances to our state. And it certainly does nothing to prevent him from adopting the rule the S.C. Supreme Court has advised when it comes to making public information available to the public: When in doubt, disclose.