Editorial: Let's get SC teachers vaccinated, focus on COVID just a little longer

We understand why teachers feel like Gov. Henry McMaster just threw them under the bus.

For months, Mr. McMaster has been demanding — quite reasonably — that schools allow students back into the classroom five days a week. Yet he refused to recognize that while a classroom is about the safest place people can be outside their own homes, we’re in the middle of a teacher shortage, and some teachers and school boards simply aren’t going to help us reopen schools full-time until teachers are vaccinated.

Rather than bumping teachers up in line for COVID-19 vaccinations, he pushed more people ahead of them, more than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended. And in a final slap, when he finally announced on Tuesday that teachers could start lining up for vaccinations, he added even more South Carolinians to the Phase 1B priority group along with them.

And DHEC director Dr. Edward Simmer said no one will be asked to provide any proof that they actually meet the requirements for the newly expanded category — which means that nearly everyone who wants the vaccine will be competing with teachers to get it.

There is one upside: As Education Superintendent Molly Spearman reminded us at the governor’s news conference, all of the state’s public school districts have made arrangements with local medical providers — at the urging of Ms. Spearman and Mr. McMaster — to host vaccination clinics for teachers and other school employees.

If the districts and their medical partners immediately schedule such clinics, that should effectively put teachers at, or very near, the front of the lines that open Monday for everyone 55 and older, everyone with cancer, heart disease, diabetes and many other medical conditions as well as everyone whose job requires them to work near others, even if those jobs don’t fall into the “essential” category.

By now, all school districts should have requested that, and if the hospitals, health clinics and pharmacies they’re working with haven’t already made these teacher vaccination clinics a priority, they should. And the rest of us in Phase 1B might consider holding back a couple of days before we try to schedule an appointment, to help give teachers a head start.

Rather than holding on to the resentment that both sides clearly feel in this unending tug-of-war, everybody really ought to be celebrating the fact that Dr. Simmer wanted to open up Phase 1B vaccinations because he’s worried that there soon won’t be enough older unvaccinated South Carolinians left to claim all the vaccination appointments. (We also need to heed Mr. McMaster’s call to cancel any extra vaccine appointments we made, in order to make it easier for everybody else to get vaccinated and to ensure that no dose goes to waste.)

We need to celebrate, too, the fact that President Joe Biden now anticipates having enough vaccine for all Americans by the end of May — two months earlier than initially expected.

And we need to celebrate the fact that his administration was able to broker a deal between Johnson & Johnson and rival Merck & Co. to help produce Johnson & Johnson’s new one-shot vaccine, potentially speeding vaccinations even more.

All of that means we are tantalizingly close to the day when all of us can go back to eating in restaurants and working alongside colleagues and attending large events and shopping whenever and wherever we want and traveling and invading that 6-foot wall we’ve had to build around ourselves and hugging friends and getting our lives back.

But we also need to remember that we aren’t quite there yet, because the vaccine only promises to keep us from getting sick — not from contracting COVID-19. We need to remember that we may still spread the virus, though likely not as significantly.

While our masks almost certainly provide some protection to us, the main reason we wear them is to protect those around us. So we need to keep wearing them and keep our distance from others (despite the governor’s premature efforts to get us all back out there) just a little longer.