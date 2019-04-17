The prolonged silence surrounding the tragic death of Walterboro fifth-grader Raniya Wright following a fight at her school certainly isn’t helping anyone. The troubling lack of transparency has left parents and other residents frustrated as they seek answers from their elected officials.
If it was freak injury that led to her death, or if the fight she was supposedly involved in grew out of a bullying problem, authorities should say so.
The coroner almost certainly knows the proximate cause of death and should release it. Sheriff’s investigators and those with the solicitor’s office have no doubt conducted numerous interviews with witnesses and should be able to at least describe what happened.
Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland should say what they’ve learned so far. The fact that an investigation is ongoing is not in itself sufficient reason to remain silent. There is no valid reason to withhold all information unless the sheriff’s office is pursuing criminal charges, which seems hard to imagine.
At this point, it’s also hard to imagine how releasing basic facts about what happened could affect the investigation. If there are reasons to hold back details, what are they?
The public absolutely should know what happened, especially school parents and classmates, and certainly the girl’s parents. And judging from the tensions reported at Tuesday’s Colleton County School Board meeting, attended by Raniya’s mother and a grandfather and staffed with about a dozen law enforcement officers, the lack of information is painful.
The school board did discuss the death in private, but it’s against the law to take any action in closed session, and no votes were taken in public.
“Parents are angry, community members are angry, teachers are angry, and you’ve got people that need answers,” school district parent Tyeesha Aiken told The Post and Courier’s Paul Bowers after the meeting. “When you see the heavy police (presence), that’s a sign that they want us to be intimidated.”
A statement read by board chairman Tim Mabry at the start of the board meeting disappointingly shed no light on the death. “We realize and appreciate the people wanted to know exactly what happened … and whether that altercation contributed at all to her death two days later.”
Whatever happened at Forest Hills Elementary School that Wednesday morning three weeks ago, the school district likely will need to defend itself against a lawsuit. But concerned parents and bewildered school children shouldn’t have to wait weeks to get the basic facts of a school-related death. They need to grieve and know what to grieve over.
In an attempt to tamp down rumors two weeks ago, state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, gave an unofficial account of a pushing match in a hallway that preceded the emergency.
Authorities should release the cause of death and say what if any injuries Raniya suffered at school, if surveillance video showed any kind of fight, if bullying was a factor and if it had been reported as her mother has said. Those answers could provide the district with information aimed at preventing another such tragedy.