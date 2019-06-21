It’s beach season again, but not just for us humans. We need to share the sand with sea turtles, and that means spreading the word about staying out of their way and not disturbing their nests.
Nesting season got off to a promising and early start with the number of nests along the coast up sharply over a disappointing season last year. But hatchlings, which will soon be breaking out of their shells, still need to make it safely back to the water’s edge for the circle of life to start anew.
So it’s disturbing to hear that wildlife officials have received a flurry of complaints about people interfering with females coming ashore to lay eggs or disturbing nests. The Department of Natural Resources and Folly Beach officials have received dozens of such reports this month alone.
Someone was trying to dig up a nest, according to one report. In another, someone was trying to place a child atop a loggerhead that was trying to make its way back into the ocean, DNR sea turtle specialist Michelle Pate told WCSC-TV.
Under federal law, harassing a sea turtle or disturbing a nest can carry a fine up to $25,000 and up to a year in jail. So if you see something, say something. Violations can be reported to DNR by calling (800) 922-5431.
Keeping trash off the beach and out of the water is also important. Sea turtles can mistake plastic bags for jellyfish, one of their favorite foods. Tragically, once their stomachs are filled with plastic, they can starve.
Artificial lighting can disorient hatchlings making a run for the ocean or mothers looking to nest. So remember to turn off the porch lights if you live, or are renting, along the shore. And leave the flashlights and lanterns at home for nighttime walks on the beach.
Boaters also need to watch out for sea turtles in coastal waters. According to DNR, boat strikes are the leading cause of deaths.
Nesting season officially started May 1 and runs through October. Females can produce up to six nests of as many as 120 eggs each per season, burying their eggs in the dunes or just above the high tide mark. Hatchlings emerge about 60 days later.
A record number of nests for this time of year has already been laid in some spots, like on tourist-dense Hilton Head Island, where a rare Kemp’s ridley sea turtle was spotted nesting April 25, the same day the first loggerhead was seen nesting on Kiawah Island. State wildlife officials estimate that about 4,300 nests have been established so far, up from last year’s total of about 2,765.
Yes, it’s quite a spectacle to see these gentle giants – loggerheads can grow up to 350 pounds – emerge from the surf. But they see humans as predators. So beachgoers need to give them a wide berth. Children should be warned about digging in the dunes to avoid disturbing nests. And tourists, who may be unfamiliar with sea turtles, might need a Lowcountry lesson about leaving these majestic creatures alone.