Editorial: Let SC education superintendent disband failing school boards

The most important thing South Carolina has to do short-term on education is to get kids back into the classroom. In the not-much-shorter term, it’s to develop and implement a plan to catch kids up on everything they’ve lost over what will be more than a year of remote and hybrid learning.

That’s just to get us back to where we were a year ago — which wasn’t a great place.

So as state legislators work to meet those goals — and they must meet those goals — they also have to get back to the job of addressing South Carolina's dual education problems: attracting and retaining top teachers, which already was a challenge pre-COVID-19 because of a deepening teacher shortage, and ensuring that we have the right school leadership in place to provide a decent education to all children, and not just those children in well-off schools and districts.

There are a lot of things our state needs to do to attract and keep good teachers, many of which cost money that the Legislature needs to be willing to spend, even if that means other government services receive less money. And while we sometimes need to spend more money to attract the right principals and superintendents, all the money in the world isn't going to accomplish anything when the problem goes to the very top of the school district.

As education insiders have known for years, and as S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has reminded lawmakers repeatedly over the past two years, in too many cases school board members are the biggest impediments to improvement in districts that aren’t improving.

The school district is the biggest employer in many communities, and some school board members see their jobs primarily in terms of securing good jobs for their friends and family, or lucrative contracts for themselves, rather than providing a decent education to all the children. Some simply aren’t up to the job. And those who either can't or won't do the job are particularly resistant to the state assistance that can turn around failing schools and districts.

A bill up for debate Wednesday in the S.C. Senate makes it easier for the state superintendent to take over struggling schools and districts and, critically, set the district on a path to continued success once improvements have been made, by eliminating that biggest problem.

Under current law, once the superintendent determines that enough improvement has been made, she hands control of the district back over to the school board. S.201 disbands the school board that’s in place when the state has to take over a district, and hands the improved district over to a new board appointed by the governor, local legislators and the state superintendent. The goal is to prevent the same people who facilitated the district’s failure from taking over again and undoing all the work the state has done to improve things — something that unfortunately has happened in our state. The appointed board would remain in control until the state Board of Education decides the district is stable enough to hold elections again for a locally controlled school board.

It’s not a new idea. The House and Senate included versions of the plan in the massive education reform bills the two bodies passed in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In fact, S.201 is identical to what the Senate passed in its reform bill. But of course the pandemic arrived before the House and Senate could work out differences on those bills, and work on reforms of all kinds ground to a halt.

So it’s encouraging that House and Senate leaders are starting 2021 with a series of smaller bills that address key portions of the big bills that died. And it’s particularly encouraging that the Senate, which spent nearly two years producing last year’s measure, is starting with the government accountability component, which certainly was the most controversial and might be the most important part of the entire package.

S.201 sailed through the Senate Education Committee without debate a week ago after Chairman Greg Hembree, a Republican, and Senate Democratic Leader Brad Hutto both urged passage, calling the changes essential to fulfilling the Legislature’s obligation to provide a decent education to all children in our state. That’s encouraging too.

Now we need the Senate to pass this measure and move it on to the House, and then quickly on to the governor’s desk. If we didn’t have enough evidence before for the need for this legislation, the role some school boards have played in keeping children locked out of classrooms should provide an extra reminder of one of the places we need to look when things go chronically wrong in our schools.