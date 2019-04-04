After years of inaction and debate, Congress finally has a bill to allow prison officials to electronically jam prisoner cellphones and put an end to the many problems that arise from having cellphones behind bars. Lawmakers must seize the opportunity and pass the Cellphone Jamming Reform Act.
Jamming cellphones — by far the most inexpensive and effective way to cut off unauthorized wireless communications — would put a big dent in criminal activity conducted from behind bars, reduce commerce in contraband and presumably reduce violence among inmates.
Perhaps nowhere is the problem as pronounced as in South Carolina, where the deadliest prison riot in a generation was blamed in part on cellphones and related gang activity. It’s also where a prison guard was nearly killed in a cellphone-orchestrated hit, where inmates have escaped with help from cellphones, where corrections officers have been seduced into smuggling and where an inmate “sextortion” ring allegedly duped 400-plus military members out of some $560,000 using cellphones, contributing to the suicide of one Upstate victim.
Any of these crimes would merit the strongest action to end cellphone use. But, sadly, one of most effective defenses in South Carolina so far has been to put up 50-foot-high netting around prisons to keep cellphones from being thrown over fences.
The only thing standing in the way of cellphone jamming is a 1934 law that prohibits all but the federal government from interfering with public airwaves.
Last week, lawmakers in both houses of Congress, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, introduced bills that would, with permission from the federal Bureau of Prisons, enable federal and state correctional institutions to jam all cellphones in a defined area.
And finally, the Federal Communications Commission and wireless telecommunications industry may be ready to let that happen, thanks in part to discussions begun in 2016 by former Gov. Nikki Haley and nine other governors. At this point, the wireless industry should be willing to sacrifice a tiny segment of its prepaid phone business for the greater public good.
Allowing cellphone jamming would give much-needed help to S.C. prisons Director Bryan Stirling, who has been experimenting with related managed-access technology and pushing for state legislation to make it easier to get court orders to turn off contraband cellphones.
With cellphone jamming, Stirling and other prison officials across the country could shut down all wireless devices operating within a prison with relatively inexpensive technology. But the real savings would be in increased safety to the public, corrections officers and inmates themselves.
At the same time, it would be smart for prison officials to strive to make authorized telephone calls and emails more available and affordable for inmates.
But by taking a major problem like prison cellphones off the table, Congress would be opening a door for necessary state-level reforms aimed at improving the quality of life for inmates and getting them the kind of help they need to become productive citizens.
Congress should at least allow the Bureau of Prisons to start a pilot program. South Carolina would no doubt be happy to lead the way.