Editorial: Let police bias audit set stage for broader N. Chas. review

North Charleston's current police department is not the same one that employed a uniformed officer who shot and killed Walter Scott as he fled on foot after a 2015 traffic stop, but it's also not undergone the same sort of outside scrutiny that many other departments have to identify any racial bias in the way officers do their job.

Its City Council needs to seize on this opportunity — this national awakening of racial issues in policing made so clear by George Floyd's needless murder — to correct that as soon as possible and send a clear signal that it realizes more progress must be made.

To be clear, North Charleston has made progress. Police Chief Reggie Burgess has won praise for increasing friendly interactions between police and residents, and the department was re-accredited in March at a higher level by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

But North Charleston's department has not made the same progress as Charleston's, which has audited its police department's racial biases and is beginning to act on those recommendations. Meanwhile, the city's separate but related Illumination Project aimed to strengthen relationships between the police and those they protect. Importantly, North Charleston's progress has not stifled calls for outside scrutiny of its police, yet another sign of a persistent trust gap.

Last month, North Charleston police officers had three encounters in three days with the grandson of former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis, including one caught partly on videotape showing Joshua Lewis being held on the ground, put in a chokehold and slammed against a wall. Those officers are being disciplined — and it's very likely they wouldn't have been five years ago. We don't know enough to offer an opinion about whether that discipline fit their procedural lapses. We do know the incident highlights the work still to be done.

North Charleston's relatively slower progress has not all been its own fault. After Mr. Scott's killing, the city engaged with the U.S. Department of Justice's Community Oriented Policing Services Division in hopes of receiving its advice on reforms. After President Trump took office, however, the department shut down that program and refused to release any of its work to the city or others. That was a setback, one that may be too late for the department to make right. But the administration and Congress should consider resuscitating that program to help cities in the wake of persistent problems made so plain by Mr. Floyd's death.

North Charleston cannot and should not wait for that. When City Council's new SubCommittee Racial Bias/Organizational Study meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, it appears its main decision won't be whether to launch an audit but whether to limit its scope to racial bias or to have that issue studies alongside a more in-depth analysis of the department's strengths and weaknesses, including areas such as pay, culture and recruiting.

We offer council members no advice there, except to say if they opt for the more comprehensive approach, they must do all they can to maintain the backing and support of those who have been calling for the racial bias audit. People such as Daniel O'Neal and Dot Scott, who served on the city's Citizens Advisory Commission on Community-Police Relations (and whose opinion can be found on page 2-C of today's newspaper). Whatever the path, the audit's finding must be made public as a key step to increasing trust.

The issue of how its officers dealt with minorities existed long before the death of Mr. Scott and unfortunately will likely extend beyond the aftermath of the Mr. Floyd's death. The issue of equitable policing is only a chapter in the nation's epic struggle over racial equality. We don't expect the city to take action that will provide that story with a tidy ending, but we do expect it to turn a fresh page.