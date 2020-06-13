Editorial: Let police bias audit set stage for broader N. Chas. review

North Charleston’s police department is not the same agency that employed a uniformed officer who shot and killed Walter Scott as he ran from a 2015 traffic stop. But it also has not undergone the same sort of outside scrutiny that many other departments have to identify any racial bias in the way officers do their job.
Its City Council needs to seize on this opportunity — this national awakening of racial issues in policing sparked by George Floyd’s senseless killing by Minneapolis police — to correct that as soon as possible and send a clear public signal that it is committed to making more progress.
We encourage North Charleston to use this time to take an even deeper, more comprehensive examination of its department. Such a broad review must include input from the public and lead to a better relationship with the people officers are sworn to serve and protect.
To be clear, North Charleston has made progress. Police Chief Reggie Burgess has won praise for increasing positive interactions between police and residents, and the department was re-accredited in March at an advanced level by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Both are good signs.
But North Charleston’s department has not made the same progress as Charleston’s, which has audited its police department’s racial biases and is beginning to act on those recommendations. Meanwhile, Charleston’s separate but related Illumination Project aimed to strengthen relationships between the police and those they protect.
Last month, North Charleston police officers had three encounters in three days with a grandson of former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis, including one caught partly on videotape showing Joshua Lewis being held on the ground, put in a chokehold and slammed against a wall. Those officers are being disciplined, something that might not have happened five years ago. But the incident highlights the work yet to be done.
North Charleston’s relatively slower progress has not all been its own fault. After Mr. Scott’s killing, the city engaged with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services Division in hopes of receiving its advice on reforms. After President Trump took office, however, the department shut down that program and refused to release any of its work to the city or others. That was a setback, one that may be too late for the department to make right. But the administration and Congress should consider reviving that program to help cities in the wake of persistent problems made so plain by Mr. Floyd’s death.
North Charleston cannot and should not wait for that. When City Council’s new subcommittee on this topic meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, it appears its main decision won’t be whether to launch an audit but whether to limit its scope to racial bias or to have that issue studied alongside a more in-depth analysis of the department’s strengths and weaknesses, including areas such as pay, culture and recruiting. The latter option would be the best choice.
The more ambitious audit is what Chief Burgess has been working toward before Mr. Floyd’s death and has been in touch with The Police Foundation, which works with local departments on a host of research, training and communication issues.
We would urge the more comprehensive approach, but the city must assure those who have been calling for a racial bias audit that this subject would not get short shrift in the process. That includes people such as Daniel O’Neal and Dot Scott, who served on the city’s Citizens Advisory Commission on Community-Police Relations (and whose op-ed can be found on page C2). Whatever the path, the review’s findings must be made public as a key step toward increasing trust.
North Charleston has faced justified scrutiny for its police tactics in African American neighborhoods for years, long before Walter Scott was killed. We don’t expect the city could take any action that would make everyone happy, or provide a tidy ending to a history of racial inequity, but we do expect it to turn a fresh page.