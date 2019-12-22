One expected outcome from last month's Mount Pleasant Town Council elections is a new push to change the town's form of government to a strong mayor.
Ultimately, the town's voters will decide if this is a change they want to make, and that's how it should be.
Currently, the town has a council-manager form of government. Mayor Will Haynie works part-time, and the only powers he has that council members don't have are chairing council meetings and appointing council members to council committees, where most policy debates take place. The town has a hired administrator to enact its policies.
A change to a strong mayor (also known as mayor-council) would give the town a full-time, elected executive, just like the cities of Charleston and North Charleston have. These mayors not only chair their respective city councils but also act as their city's full-time administrators.
While assorted Mount Pleasant officials and residents have floated the idea about this change for years, Town Council never has been able to agree to put the issue before the voters. That hasn't made the debate go away, however, and new Councilman Jake Rambo said he hopes to put the referendum issue before his council colleagues by this spring.
"Council needs to let the voters choose how they want to be governed," he said. "I think the will is there on all sides."
Ideally, he said that referendum would happen on Nov. 3, 2020, the date of the next general election. That certainly strikes us as the best time because it's a general election, and turnout is expected to be robust, about three or four times greater than it was during last month's Town Council election (16 percent).
Technically, the town has until early August to decide to put the issue on the ballot, but the earlier Town Council agrees to a referendum the better, since town officials, business leaders and residents should be given plenty of time to debate the pros and cons before Election Day. As we've previously noted, changing the form of government is no cure all. A strong mayor, no matter how talented he or she proves to be, won't be able to resolve any of the the town's major issues from behind a desk. The town still will need wise, thoughtful council members regardless.
This is not a debate being led by Mayor Haynie, and it shouldn't primarily be about him. If voters were to approve the change to a strong mayor in November 2020, it would make sense for it to take effect only after town voters return to the polls in the fall of 2021 and elect their first strong mayor. It might be Mr. Haynie. Or maybe not.
This coming year likely marks the best opportunity for Mount Pleasant voters to settle this issue of how they want to be governed, one way or another. A recent exit poll by students with the University School of the Lowcountry found broad support among Mount Pleasant for making such a change. Those surveyed favored the notion by a 68-32 margin. Earlier polls have found similar high levels of support.
And the Trident CEO Council also has lent its support to the change; it argues that large cities (which certainly includes Mount Pleasant with its 90,000-plus population and $150 million-plus budget) need strong mayors.
Still, a public debate could change minds. Most of South Carolina's largest cities have the same form of government as Mount Pleasant, and voters in Columbia decided against changing to a strong mayor in 2013 (though we should note that referendum was held on a hastily called special-election day and turnout was only about 16 percent).
Voters in Mount Pleasant, now the state's fourth-largest city, should be able to choose, too, especially in a general election with a robust turnout and after months of public discussion regarding the pros and cons.