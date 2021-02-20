Editorial: Legislators need to be less involved in running SC elections, not more

Heading into the 2020 general election, nine S.C. counties had a process in place to verify the voter signature on absentee ballots — each a little different; the other counties either had no standard process or else did nothing to verify signatures. Likewise, election officials in some counties contacted voters to give them the opportunity to fix problems that would have caused their absentee ballots to be rejected; others didn’t. And those were just the irregularities that were highlighted in lawsuits.

The problem wasn’t that one way was right and the others were wrong; it was that there was no uniformity — meaning votes that would have been counted in one county were being thrown out in another.

The bigger problem: This wasn’t unique to the 2020 election. It’s baked into our system, the inevitable result of a state law that allows 46 autonomous county election commissions to decide for themselves how to implement laws that spell out the what without always explaining the how. Although the State Election Commission is empowered to ensure local compliance with its policies, that only works when it has applicable policies, and the process for enforcement is not straightforward.

H.3444 aims to change that, by empowering the State Election Commission to “supervise and standardize the performance, conduct, and practices” of county election commissions, to ensure that votes are counted the same way in Greenville County as they’re counted in Charleston County and the same way in Charleston County as Aiken County.

It’s a long-overdue change.

It might make sense to allow every county election commission to interpret and enforce state election laws as it sees fit if only county council, sheriff, school board and other single-county elections were affected. But people in every county cast votes for president, governor and U.S. Senate. People in multiple counties vote in each race for U.S. House and solicitor and most legislative seats. Having different interpretations of what state law requires and allows — not to mention having vastly different degrees of competence among the commissions — makes absolutely no sense.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Of course, if it doesn’t make sense to let each county decide how votes are cast and counted, it also doesn’t make sense to let the legislators from each county hand-pick their county election commissioners. Or to make county councils pay for the election commission offices over which they have no control. What would make sense is to get rid of the politically appointed county election commissions altogether and let the State Election Commission hire state employees — paid for by the state — to staff the county election offices.

If lawmakers aren’t willing to go that far right now, they need to make that their next step in professionalizing and standardizing our elections — and make sure that next step comes soon.

What they don’t need to do is inject themselves into the workings of the State Election Commission, as House Speaker Jay Lucas' bill also does. Under current law, the governor appoints the five members of the commission, but H.3444 would add four more commissioners, appointed by legislative leaders. That should be a non-starter.

The problem with this proposal isn’t — as Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee bizarrely complained on Tuesday — that the bill allows the governor to appoint as many as four commissioners from his party; he can do that under current law. The legislation approved by the committee actually increases minority-party representation on the commission, by requiring that the Legislature’s appointments be split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats — changing the current 4-1 Republican edge to a 6-3 edge.

The problem is that allowing legislators to appoint election commissioners violates a central tenet of our system of representative democracy: dividing power among three branches of government, so they can then check and balance each other. The job of the Legislature is to write the laws. The job of the executive branch of government — headed by the governor — is to execute those laws.

If the Legislature doesn’t like how the laws are being implemented, it has the power and duty to change the laws. It has no business changing the individuals who are carrying out those laws.