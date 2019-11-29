To many people, crisp fall nights in the South mean one thing: high school football.
And for decades, no one embodied that excitement and sense of small-town unity like John McKissick.
Coach McKissick, who died Thursday at age 93, compiled an astounding record of 621-155-13 in six decades at Summerville High School. That’s the most wins of any football coach at any level.
His teams won 10 state championships and were the rallying point for generations of students and residents in Summerville. In that sense, Coach McKissick was more than a tremendously successful football coach. Year after year, his Green Wave brought together thousands of people from different backgrounds and experiences and got them to root fervently for the same thing.
“It’s a tremendous loss not only for the Summerville community, but the Lowcountry and the state of South Carolina,” said former Stratford High School football coach Ray Stackley, who built his own successful program nearby in Goose Creek.
Even as Summerville grew exponentially and students were siphoned off to Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge, which became large high schools with their own successful athletic programs, the Green Wave continued to be a powerful team. Youths playing Sertoma league football dreamed of playing for the Green Wave; a few of those teams even ran some of the same plays as they did at Summerville and were ready to play by the time they got to high school.
You don’t have that kind of impact without doing things right — and not just on the field.
Coach McKissick turned out many terrific college players, some of whom went on to play in the NFL, and assistants who went on to lead their own teams. But anyone who played or worked for Coach McKissick also learned the value of persistence and hard work, the sweat equity invested in the weight room and summer practices. And they learned to put the needs of the team above themselves — pulling together for the greater good — which is a valuable lesson for everyone.
It is hard to imagine another coach leading one team for 60-plus years. It is just as hard to imagine another coach having the impact that Coach McKissick had on so many lives.