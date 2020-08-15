Editorial: Laurel Island has plenty of promise, plenty of potential problems

Laurel Island, the current name for the former landfill off the Charleston peninsula’s northeastern edge, represents one of the last major developments that can be built from scratch near downtown, so as its owners seek a rezoning, the stakes are high — not only for those living nearby but also for the larger area and especially for those who might one day call it home.
It’s crucial that the city gets it right, and that task is complicated by the technicalities involved in the special Planned Unit Development zoning being sought and by the limited public interaction during these meetings because of the pandemic. The owners presented their concept to the city’s Planning Commission last month, received some feedback and plan to return Wednesday seeking a commission vote to recommend the zoning change to City Council.
The plan for the 196-acre mixed-use development promises affordable housing, minimal impact on its neighbors to the west, a publicly accessible space around its edge, special care for historic resources nearby, and building heights that step down gradually in deference to Charleston’s historic cemetery district to the north.
There’s a lot to like, but that’s just the sales pitch. What’s really important is ultimately how the legal language guarantees that. We have no reason to doubt the owners’ intentions, but the people who get the zoning entitlement often aren’t the same ones who actually end up building it.
“The opportunity at Laurel Island is the chance to place new workplaces and residences in a central location, where this development will enhance the community without detracting from an existing neighborhood. That’s a unique opportunity,” planner Jacob Lindsey says. “This is growth in the right place.”
The requested zoning would require at least 10% of the units to be affordable under federal guidelines, and not just for a set period of years, but in perpetuity, with another 10% affordable for at least 10 years. That timeframe should be longer, and the affordable units should come online at the same pace as other units.
The promised public space around the perimeter mirrors what Charleston leaders have been working to create on the rest of the peninsula for decades, but significant public park space also should be included within, not necessarily as big as Marion Square but something that could host a farmer’s market or outdoor concert. And it must be clear that the city isn’t creating another Longborough situation, where a finger park was considered public property until the city discovered it wasn’t.
The requested rezoning also would be novel for Charleston because it would link the development’s size to its impact on the surrounding area, Mr. Lindsey says. That linkage may be touted as a way of ensuring the development doesn’t overwhelm neighbors, but exact wording is also something to keep an eye on.
The requested zoning would allow building heights comparable to the 12 stories allowed along Morrison Drive in the Upper Peninsula district, but the heights would gradually step down for buildings closer to the water and especially for buildings further north, closer to the many historic cemeteries along Cunnington Avenue.
The requested zoning would, as with the Magnolia project and Daniel Island, allow the developer to handle future architectural review internally with a private review board, based on design principles approved by Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review. We don’t doubt the efficiency and flexibility of such an approach, but we do wonder about the quality level.
Kristopher King, executive director of the Preservation Society, says he fears the new Laurel Island board will take too much of the project’s zoning and design review details away from city staff and public planning process. “I just think predictability is so important, and without tightening up these aspects of it, no one can have predictability of what Laurel Island will actually be,” he says.
The development offers the potential benefit of capping the landfill and preventing environmental problems that could occur otherwise. The zoning also can set the stage for the future treatment of historic ruins, including the early 19th century powder magazine designed by architect Robert Mills and the Standard Oil ruins, also called the coal tipple, jutting into the Cooper River.
Laurel Island, which really is more of a peninsula, has been the site of two other major development pushes within the past dozen years. This one could end up on the same discarded heap, but all involved in considering this zoning change must scrutinize it intensely to ensure its details live up to the sales pitch. Just in case.