Editorial: Laurel Island can be better still

Wednesday may represent Charleston’s last, best opportunity to revise the proposed zoning for Laurel Island — the vast waterfront tract off the northeastern edge of the peninsula. It’s understandable that City Council already gave the project initial approval; Mayor John Tecklenburg has called it “so much better” than previous plans for the 196-acre site. But it can be better still.
Despite the challenges of building on a former landfill, the development represents a rare and valuable opportunity for a major new urban addition. City Council must take its time to ensure the rezoning plan’s quality, and it needs to make sure it starts moving in that direction beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, when it holds a special work session, with public input, on both Laurel Island and the fate of its endangered East Side chimneys.
The Preservation Society of Charleston, while grateful for Wednesday’s session, is concerned a single virtual meeting may not be enough, particularly since the rezoning would give the developer a lot of leeway. Specifically, the plan could result in 4,260 dwelling units, 2.2 million square feet of office space and 276,500 square feet of retail — or perhaps more than twice that many dwelling units and only a small fraction of the retail and office space. The plan allows trading of uses, but uses traffic — specifically car trips generated — as a limiting factor.
The Laurel Island zoning document also ensures that 10% of its housing will meet affordability benchmarks forever, while an additional 10% must be designated as affordable for only 10 years. We agree with Historic Charleston Foundation and others who would like that extended from 10 to at least 25 years.
We also would like more details on how the development would handle the historic Robert Mills powder magazine ruins off Romney Street as well as the Standard Oil ruins along the water’s edge. Both are interesting, relatively obscure historic sites that will become far more visible and important once Laurel Island is built.
The proposed zoning also needs more detail on how Laurel Island’s buildings will be designed, including the role sustainability and resiliency will play. As proposed, the developer, not the city, ultimately would handle design reviews based on principles approved by the city’s Board of Architectural Review. The BAR’s current watchdogs are understandably seeking more safeguards to ensure the city gets the level of quality it deserves.
Everyone agrees the future of the former landfill off Romney Street’s eastern end should not be industrial, as it’s zoned now, but something like the vision presented: a small community with housing, offices, retail and ample park space and paths. We’re down to the details, but they are as important as the vision — moreso because the zoning document’s details, not the vision, ultimately will shape what’s built. Yet the Laurel Island plan isn’t as detailed as the one the city approved for Daniel Island a few decades ago, says Kristopher King of the Preservation Society. So it’s no wonder many are calling for more work. If that additional work doesn’t all get finished in Wednesday’s workshop, City Council shouldn’t hesitate to hold another one — or more than one.