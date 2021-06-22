Editorial: King Street needs help. Let's find out exactly what that means.

More than a year after suffering through the twin blows of the pandemic and the worst rioting in a century, King Street is at a crossroads. Charleston’s premier shopping and dining district needs a new vision and strong leadership to point the way forward.

By some measures, the street is healthy. It still includes one of the Southeast’s largest and most diverse mixes of urban shops, offices and restaurants ­— more than 350 altogether. Other cities might hope for just one block of historic architecture that’s been so creatively reused.

And people are returning: Cellphone data show about as many people walking along King Street as there were before the pandemic hit.

But by other measures, the street is struggling. The number of vacancies remains too high, even if it is nowhere near the street’s nadir in the 1970s and ’80s. That is an outsize concern because of questions swirling around the future of traditional brick-and-mortar retail and post-pandemic office space needs.

The street’s raucous late-night scene poses a public safety problem; high-profile violent crime has made some people feel unsafe, as did the rioting. More homeless people are lying in front of storefronts, particularly vacant ones, and there are complaints about cleanliness.

All of this has created a debatable perception that Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council have lacked a sense of urgency in responding to these significant problems.

But there are some encouraging signs. A recent story by The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown and Emily Williams explained how some property and business owners are starting a larger, much-needed conversation about King Street’s coming era, including whether they should tax themselves more to keep the street safer, cleaner and more attractive.

The idea of forming a business improvement district — now in the works — strikes us as a positive step because it would let King Street’s biggest stakeholders pay for the upgrades. That’s the opposite approach most cities and towns take to revitalize an area; they often turn to tax increment financing districts to create a revenue stream, but it is property owners outside those districts who carry the heaviest load.

The city did something similar when Mayor Tecklenburg worked in economic development under Mayor Joe Riley. They created a successful special tax district that charged the street’s property owners for their share of upgrading the street with new sidewalks, streetlights and trees. This time, the district’s money wouldn’t go to the city for specific work but instead would go to a new nonprofit that would decide how to spend it. It’s an idea that’s worked well in other cities, including Columbia, where such a district helped rejuvenate Main Street.

For more than a year, the Charleston Downtown Alliance has met regularly to talk about small steps that the city and nonprofit could take quickly to improve the street. Creating a business improvement district would be a welcome enhancement of the alliance’s efforts, but it must convince enough businesses it’s a step worth taking. Ultimately, state law requires a majority of property owners to sign off.

While the Joseph P. Riley Center for Livable Communities is working on a vision statement for King Street, it might be more constructive to have an organization that continues to discuss the street’s ongoing evolution rather than the best ideas at a particular point in time. There’s a lot to juggle, from the street’s appearance to its vacancy rate to the desired diversity and local flavor.

The city should map out possible boundaries for the district and suggest how much it might charge and what services and public amenities it might pay for. Transparency and accountability would be needed on spending, and residents should not be harmed by any changes.

The discussion around creating such a district reflects the street’s vibrancy and even more so the number of local leaders who want to ensure its future is brighter still. That’s an encouraging sign.

Bob Siegel, a downtown Charleston resident and former CEO of the clothing brand Lacoste USA, had it right a year ago when he said, “If we do nothing right now, I guarantee you the business will continue to decline and there will be more and more vacancies.”