Editorial: Kiawah's bobcats have new hope, but the state should help them more

The town of Kiawah Island is still working to ensure its bobcat population isn’t extinguished inadvertently by anticoagulants set out to kill rats. As reporter Shamira McCray recently noted, more than 650 households and 30 pest control companies doing business there have pledged to stop using rodent poisons that have played a big role in slashing the island’s bobcat population by more than 60% in about three years.

That’s a promising start, but the Legislature can do more by getting behind a bill filed by state Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, that would empower local governments to restrict the use of any pesticide product that contains four specific second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides. It would be a limited, welcome and justifiable expansion of their powers under Home Rule.

While the bobcat problem has been well-documented on Kiawah, the prevalence of this pesticide almost surely affects other wildlife there and in other places, too. It’s just that the research hasn’t been done to pinpoint it; not every community can hire its own biologist like Kiawah has done.

So at stake in this debate are not only bobcats but also raptors, such as owls and hawks, plus domesticated animals, coyotes, foxes, raccoons, snakes, possums, even crabs and alligators — any species that preys on rats.

Mr. Campsen’s bill may face pushback in Columbia from the pesticide lobby, but it really shouldn’t. Companies have other options, including first-generation anticoagulants, poisons such as bromethalin that damage the nervous system (and don’t seem to cause the same level of harm up the food chain). There’s also integrated pest management that avoids poisons in favor of mechanical traps and other steps.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We also hope Kiawah will be able to partner with Clemson University to research the bobcat issue further. Ironically, such a project might be paid for in part by the state Department of Pesticide Regulation, which denied Kiawah’s attempt last year to ban the use of rodent poisons.

In the big picture, the use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides appears to be self-defeating. As we’ve noted before, if hawks, owls, bobcats and other natural predators of rats are harmed by the poison, then there are fewer of them around to keep the rat population in check. And the bobcat population in turn helps keep Kiawah’s abundant deer population in check. The town recently hired hunters to cull about 100 deer after Kiawah’s deer population had doubled in the past two years.

Also, the second generation of these poisons was developed because some rats had become immune to the first generation. There’s nothing to say that rats won’t become immune to the second generation, too. How sustainable is it to make things more and more toxic? Not at all.

But the larger challenge of getting nature back into balance will entail more than a limited new state law. Other coastal mayors should consider what can and should be done to help bobcat and wildlife populations in their cities, possibly even creating something along the lines of Kiawah’s “Bobcat Guardian” program. Customers of pest control companies should ask more questions about the pros and cons of the methods to be used. And the companies in turn should provide honest answers — and options.