Editorial: Ketamine's use may not be criminal, but it's not wise. We deserve answers.

The issue of Charleston County’s seemingly excessive use of the powerful sedative ketamine should not fade away just because the attorney general decided not to bring criminal charges against emergency responders who administered what proved to be a fatal dose to a Mount Pleasant man.
Indeed, we continue to be dismayed by the county’s silence on the subject, which has dragged on for about 1½ years after George Britt’s unfortunate death. He died after he was arrested and subdued by Mount Pleasant police officers, then injected with 500 mg of ketamine. An autopsy listed his cause of death as “restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of ketamine.”
The only new information is a March 10 letter from the S.C. attorney general to the State Law Enforcement Division that concluded there was insufficient evidence for criminal prosecution of either the police officers or paramedics involved. We never believed any of those involved intended permanent harm to Mr. Britt, and the fact remains that this tragedy sends up a red flag about the proper use of ketamine in law enforcement situations.
Ketamine has been used commonly in emergency and veterinary medicine, and it might hold potential for treating depression and PTSD. But its use to restrain or sedate unruly suspects is what deserves more scrutiny, especially in Charleston County, where the drug has been administered far more frequently than in other S.C. counties.
Even the attorney who represented a police officer and paramedic involved in the case doesn’t think the attorney general’s decision should be the final word. “What the case did is bring to the attention of everyone that perhaps a more restrictive use of ketamine would be appropriate,” lawyer Andy Savage told reporter Gregory Yee. “Originally the concept was to employ ketamine as an alternative to physical force. ... On paper it looks good, but perhaps they did not evaluate the medical complications in a certain situation where you had a person in Mr. Britt’s physical condition. What looked good on paper perhaps didn’t turn out to be good in practice.”
The county’s protracted silence about its ongoing use of ketamine is likely because it still faces a lawsuit in relation to Mr. Britt’s death. The town of Mount Pleasant and its insurer agreed to pay $3 million to Mr. Britt’s family in a related claim. But a pending legal claim does not have to — and indeed should not — silence the county’s leaders from discussing proper use of the drug.
It hasn’t stopped the debate in Columbia, where at least three lawmakers have signed onto a bill that would forbid ketamine’s use by paramedics. One of the bill’s authors, Rep. Jerry Govan Jr. of Orangeburg, noted that there’s no consistency in its current use. His bill to ban it might not be the best answer, but more consistency certainly could be. If nothing else, we hope the proposal triggers more public debate on that. And it reminds us that it’s essential for South Carolina to provide better police training for de-escalating confrontations with highly agitated, even delirious, suspects.
As we’ve said before, authorities should learn what they can from Mr. Britt’s death to reduce the likelihood of future tragedies, as rare as they may be. The unresolved legal liability over Mr. Britt’s death should not delay that important discussion.