Editorial: Keep up the fight against hotel proliferation in downtown Charleston

Those concerned about the dramatic proliferation of new hotels in downtown Charleston won an important victory Tuesday, but the fight against the “hotelification” of the city is far from over.
To the relief of many, the Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously agreed to stick with its Feb. 5 decision to turn down a full-service hotel planned for the former Hughes Lumber property at 82 Mary St.
It was a wise decision. Two other full-service hotels already had won approval nearby, and 82 Mary proposed adding another 225 hotel rooms to the 500 rooms already approved (but not built) between King, Mary, Meeting and Reid streets.
The request for 82 Mary was a major test of Charleston’s new hotel ordinance that City Council approved last year. The ordinance was written to ensure downtown has “mixed-use districts,” those that offer a diverse mix of businesses and land uses — not a mix geared only toward visitors.
While the ordinance seems to have passed the test in this instance, there were troubling signs leading up to this point and potential clouds on the horizon. Keep these things in mind:
- The board came within a single vote of approving 82 Mary on Feb. 5. It died on a 3-3 vote, a warning that the ordinance might not have been drafted well enough to do its job.
- The board’s unanimous vote Tuesday didn’t revisit the earlier issue of whether a hotel should be allowed there. It’s not like board members changed their tune; instead, they merely agreed they made no significant error or oversight when they ruled on the case on Feb. 5.
- It’s not necessarily over. The 82 Mary ownership group could appeal the board’s ruling in circuit court. Capers Barr, the attorney representing 82 Mary’s owners, argued unsuccessfully that the new ordinance does not make clear what a “mixed-use district” actually looks like.
- In the big picture, this month’s zoning drama underscores what’s at stake, as hotel development is seen as the most profitable use of downtown property. Kristopher King of the Preservation Society of Charleston said 82 Mary, which originally won city approval as a new office building, “continues to underscore the market demand and pressures for hotel uses. The value created through this rezoning is so massive.”
So while the ordinance clearly is an improvement, there is more work to be done.
Jacob Lindsey, the city’s planning director, has said he intends to hold a workshop soon so the new ordinance’s intricacies can be explained more fully to city staff, neighborhood groups, property owners and others. Such a workshop remains as important as ever.
But City Council and members of its Hotel Task Force also should recognize their work is far from over. “It (82 Mary) confirms the need for a more robust ordinance,” Mr. King said. We agree.
The more successful Charleston’s tourism economy becomes, the greater the pressure it puts on downtown residents and the kinds of businesses crucial to their quality of life. And the only way residents can hold their own is to fiercely protect what makes Charleston such a desirable place to live, and to hold elected officials accountable for putting up a good fight on their behalf.