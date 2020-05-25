Editorial: Keep standards to ensure Charleston's tour guides know their stuff

Ideally, the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals will agree with the city of Charleston that its testing of tour guides passes constitutional muster. The process provides quality assurance for visitors looking for a level of competency and knowledge as they learn about the city’s history.
No matter what the court decides, it’s imperative that there is a system in place to help ensure the credibility of this important part of the city’s vital tourism industry.
This month, the city’s legal team presented its case, remotely, to argue that its long-standing practice of requiring tour guides to pass a test does not violate the First Amendment’s freedom of speech. That’s because it applies only to guides seeking to get paid for giving tours and because it does not restrict what those guides actually say.
But as Emily Williams reported recently, at least one of the three presiding judges was skeptical. Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III asked, “When the tour is given, and the guides are deemed qualified to conduct that tour, isn’t what the guides do speech?”
Charleston is one of only a few American cities that has required tour guides to pass a test showing they have basic historical knowledge of the place they’re getting paid to tell others about. It’s a practice that was embraced here for decades, at least until a national nonprofit began legally challenging such practices across the country. Those challenges have had mixed results, with its litigation effectively ending the requirement in some cities but not in all.
In Charleston’s case, the city is on defense. In 2018, U.S. District Judge David Norton struck down mandatory tour guide testing as unconstitutional.
The city plans to reinstate that testing if the 4th Circuit’s ruling allows it, but it’s comforting to know that during the past two years, not much has changed on the ground, according to Dan Riccio, the city’s director of Livability and Tourism. The city still gives the exam as a voluntary step, and most still take it. Of the city’s 449 certified guides, 59 got their certification after Judge Norton’s ruling made it voluntary.
Of course, the city has no clue how many people who haven’t taken the test have given paid tours, possibly on foot or in private vehicles, without certification or a required business license.
But the industry itself embraces the notion that tour guides should know their stuff. Local tour guide operators have formed the Palmetto Guild, which includes only those who have passed the test. Lee Ann Bain of the Charleston Tour Association says it already has more than 175 members, including guides and businesses. “When speaking to visitors and locals about the guild, many are very surprised about the lawsuit and feel that a guide should be certified,” she says, adding the guild plans to continue its work regardless of the 4th Circuit ruling. Mr. Riccio says the city’s partnership with the guild helps ensure visitors get the accurate history that they’re paying for, adding that it falls under the category of consumer protection.
Ensuring the quality and integrity of tour guides has been widely accepted here. Many people visit Charleston because of their interest in its history and because knowledgeable guides leave them with a better impression — a win for all involved. The city’s test and licensing helps keep up the quality, in much the same way that the state requires real estate agents, contractors and cosmetologists to get a license.
During this month’s arguments, even Judge Wilkinson offered the city a potential workaround that could keep much, if not all, of the status quo. He suggested the city keep the test, make it optional and give those who pass a visible uniform, button or insignia that marks them as city-certified.
It would be a shame to lose the quality-assurance provided by the city’s formal tour guide testing and licensing. But if the courts toss those out, the market would be wise to hold onto it.