Editorial: Keep pressure on for more affordable housing in the Charleston region

It’s no surprise that a recent survey found widespread agreement that the Charleston region has a serious lack of affordable housing. Anyone who looked to buy or rent in recent years can tell you that.
What is surprising — and potentially helpful information for those working on the problem — is how views vary when it comes to solutions.
The Charleston Forum — a nonprofit created to reduce racial disparities in the wake of the Emanuel AME Church shootings — undertook the sampling, which also found broad agreement that economic pressures were shifting where the region’s black population calls home.
But that’s where broad agreement ended. Asked what local governments should do to help, about 47% of white survey-takers agreed mostly that “Individual choice and market forces, exclusively, should determine who lives in certain communities.” Only 16% of blacks surveyed agreed mostly with that statement.
Smaller numbers felt that government should do much more. About 23% of blacks and 7% of whites said they agreed most with the notion that “the government should play a role in maintaining racial balance in our communities.”
About 44% of blacks surveyed said both market forces and some limited government involvement are required to maintain racial balance in our communities. About 30% of whites surveyed agreed.
“One of the big takeaways, I thought, was the broad agreement across all demographics that there is not enough affordable housing,” Charleston Forum CEO Brian Duffy told The Post and Courier’s David Slade. “To me, that really creates an opportunity for leadership in our tri-county area to address the problem.”
It’s clear that the market, left on its own, is not going to solve the problem. But it’s also clear that cities and counties must be both smart and financially responsible as they look for ways to help.
The good news is political courage costs nothing, though it often seems to be in short supply these days. It also could help if more local governments stepped up and followed Charleston’s lead. In recent years, city voters have approved two multimillion-dollar bond issues to help build more affordable housing. The last one, for $20 million in 2017, won support from 70% of city voters. Clearly, voters recognize there is a problem.
Some of Charleston’s moves aren’t easy to replicate, such as the good it’s doing with the multimillion-dollar proceeds from a recently paid-off loan to Charleston Place. That money is enabling several projects, including one by Greenville-based Homes of Hope, which is building two- and three-bedroom townhomes on 9 acres off S.C. Highway 61 at Dogwood Road. They will sell to those earning from 65% to 120% of the median income. If the homes remain affordable for 30 years, the debt will be forgiven.
The city also requires developers of large tracts to either create some affordable housing or donate land to the city where the city or a nonprofit agency could do so. City Council’s recent approval of Citadel Mall’s redevelopment is a prime example: Of the 1,225 housing units permitted, 60 are earmarked for tenants who make 60% of the area’s median income; another 124 will be for tenants making 120% or less of the area median income.
As we’ve noted before, the relatively high cost of homes and rent is a drag on the Charleston region because it impacts issues related to our quality of life — traffic, public health, jobs and the environment.
Too many people have to travel too far, often by car, between their home and job; workers who have to pay more than 30% of their salary for rent or a mortgage have less to spend elsewhere; long commutes cut into family time and induce chronic stress, which can lead to other health problems; and driving creates exhaust and pollution.
While increasing the housing supply is important, we should take other steps such as supporting the bus rapid transit line planned between Summerville and Charleston and working toward better paying jobs and more zoning flexibility.
The Charleston Forum has done local leaders a favor by reminding us that our region’s lack of affordable housing remains a major problem that affects all of us. Leadership must seize the opportunity to find for more solutions.