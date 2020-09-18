Editorial: Keep feeding the Lowcountry Food Bank so it can keep feeding others

The Lowcountry Food Bank has done a heroic job keeping up with the soaring demand brought on by COVID-19 and the economic stress it has placed on so many families in the 10 coastal counties it serves. But with the pandemic expected to last well into next year, the group will continue to need our help to make sure as few of us as possible worry about their next meal.
“We saw a little bit of a leveling off of demand by the end of July, but as soon as the unemployment benefits ran out in August, we have seen an uptick again in the need for assistance,” says Brenda Shaw, the bank’s chief development officer. “We officially started our COVID response on March 15, so we’re really exactly at the six-month part. It has become our regular operation right now.”
Demand has soared more than 400%, and the bank’s monthly outlay for food and transportation have risen even more than that.
The bank has been able to meet the increased demand so far in part because of generous donors. A $125,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities gave a good start to September, which Feeding America has designated as Hunger Action Month. The bank also recently received first-time donations of $95,000 from United Health Care, $30,000 from Charles River Laboratories, as well as $50,000 from the Booz Allen Hamilton law firm.
Smaller donors are needed, too. This month, the bank’s virtual Activate to Fight Hunger fundraiser is asking people to donate $32 (the equivalent of a person’s weekly SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps).
Despite those successes, Ms. Shaw worries about the possibility of donor fatigue, particularly because it’s unclear when demand might start to fall. “We are receiving predictions that we will be operating at this level through the end of 2021,” she says. “We have been very fortunate the community has stepped up. My concern is how long can we keep it up.”
It’s crucial that Congress later this year extends the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which pays U.S. farmers for food distributed for free to food banks. The Lowcountry Food Bank has received ample produce and milk that it otherwise would have had to buy, and has distributed 10 million pounds of produce so far this year. “If they stop supporting farmers, our costs are going to increase even more,” Ms. Shaw says. “That’s probably the big unknown for us right now.”
Meanwhile, the bank’s distribution efforts are expanding back to schools as a growing number resume in-person classes. One school distribution in the Beaufort area exhausted its boxes in 15 minutes. A new website updated weekly, bit.ly/lowcountry-food-resources, lets people find food resources near them. It’s an especially helpful tool in more rural areas.
While we continue to hope for a successful vaccine and other breakthroughs that will tamp down COVID-19 and revive more businesses, we should remain mindful of the needs of this nonprofit that has cast an important safety net for our neighbors most in need.