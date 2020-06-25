Editorial: Keep Bobby Hitt; ditch the secrecy about SC development incentives

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian spent more than a year waging a much-needed attack on the state Commerce Department’s habit of providing sketchy details about how it gives away public money to companies that might well have come to South Carolina even without those incentives.
He spent his own money to hire an auditor to examine the agency’s agreement to pay the NFL’s Carolina Panthers to build a new facility in Rock Hill. He filed a lawsuit over incentives given to polluters. He persuaded several other lawmakers to join him in requesting an audit of the agency’s primary incentive programs.
That audit, released this month, underscored the fact that the agency is so secretive that the public and even legislators can't tell whether it’s using incentives wisely, so it's not being held accountable if it's not.
The weight of those findings should have teed us up for some serious reforms. Instead, the Columbia Democrat and his Republican ally from Rock Hill, Sen. Wes Climer, overreached, calling for South Carolina’s most successful economic developer ever to resign. It was, as Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman said, “absolutely ludicrous.” Even Sen. Brad Hutto, a sharp-elbowed Democrat who joined in calling for the audit, poo-pooed the idea of pushing out Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt.
It might be worth talking about replacing even a successful secretary if he had a history of stiff-arming legislators’ demands for accountability. But the unfortunate fact is that legislators haven’t demanded accountability, apparently content to overlook some wasteful spending — and violations of state law — as long as the agency’s results are good. Even a governor as committed to transparency as Henry McMaster has followed the lead of his predecessors in taking an “anything goes” attitude about the economic incentives.
And that official nonchalance, more than the actions of the Commerce secretary, is the problem.
The audit identified $12 million in incentive and grant money that the agency failed to recoup after companies fell short of job-creation requirements, went bankrupt, were suspected of fraud or stopped responding to state officials. It found that companies often failed to complete their required paperwork, but the agency took the attitude that it would be more trouble than it was worth to try to recoup the money or enforce compliance with state law.
That might be true as a practical matter — it’s the same reason social services agencies give for not tracking down people who fail to meet the requirements for receiving food assistance or other giveaways — but we really can’t tell. And we can’t tell because Commerce and its incentives-granting arm, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development, make most of their decisions in secret.
They also try to price public information out of the public’s reach, for instance, as The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown reports, charging this newspaper and The Nerve up to $45 per hour to collect, redact and copy public information on business incentives. Researching those internal documents is essential because while the agency puts out news releases touting the promises that businesses make, it never discloses in public how many jobs are actually created as a result of tax-funded incentives.
The audit noted that Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina all make far more detailed information about their incentives readily available to the public. Which is a helpful reminder that secrecy isn't necessary for success.
There’s never any justification for government hiding public information from the public — as Commerce does too often in violation of both the spirit and the letter of the law — and Sens. Harpootlian and Climer would do well to refocus their attention on changing attitudes and writing even clearer laws to stop that from happening.
Marking it so difficult to see the results of our incentive investments makes it difficult to hold Mr. Hitt and the Commerce Department accountable for the job they’re doing. Even more importantly, since most people seem happy with the overall job, it makes it difficult to tell whether changes to our incentive programs could get us a bigger bang for our bucks.