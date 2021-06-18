Editorial: Juneteenth is a long-overdue celebration of making American freedom universal

On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger read “General Order No. 3” in Galveston. The first sentence of the brief message was profound in both its simplicity and its gravity.

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

The liberating order came more than two months after the Civil War ended and nearly two and a half years after the original issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation. It became the central event commemorated by Juneteenth, which started as a celebration of the end of slavery in Texas but grew to be a symbol of racial justice and freedom across the United States.

Juneteenth events have been held throughout the week in South Carolina leading up to today’s commemoration, which resonates in many ways after the events and changes of the past year.

President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday, a measure that passed both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support. Last year, then-President Donald Trump had promised to support establishment of a Juneteenth holiday if reelected.

At a ceremony at the White House, Mr. Biden declared that “All Americans can feel the power of this day, and learn from our history.”

Perhaps one reason the Juneteenth holiday was so long in coming is that history doesn’t provide a clear choice for what day to celebrate. The Emancipation Proclamation was read nearly two and a half years earlier in Beaufort, on Jan. 1, 1863. Because the Union occupied this part of the state, enslaved people gained their freedom immediately, as the Civil War droned on.

In Charleston, enslaved people gained their first taste of freedom on Feb. 18, 1865, when Confederate forces abandoned the city. Two weeks later, an enormous crowd of newly freed people held a ceremony in Marion Square and presented the Union garrison with a flag.

More than 150 years later, African Americans have coalesced around Juneteenth as the appropriate day to celebrate the start of the second phase of our American experiment, when we began to live up to the declaration that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Today’s commemoration comes at a time when all of us should strive to better understand each other, demonstrate compassion for one another and enlighten our sense of history.

Juneteenth is an important part of that noble and truly American effort.