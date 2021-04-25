Editorial: Joint virtual academy signals encouraging embrace of normal in-person classes

One of the biggest positives to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic was the recognition that while we can do a lot of life online, there’s a lot we can’t do well. And for most students and families, that includes education.

Yes, some students thrive in an online environment. And yes, it’s great to have the option of continuing classes online during emergencies, whether they be extended emergencies such as a pandemic or shorter, more routine ones such as snow days, or even hurricanes.

But most students need to be in a classroom regularly, with a teacher who can recognize when they’re confused or zoning out, and adjust the lesson plan or provide special instruction that too often just doesn’t work on Zoom. They need to be in a school building regularly where adults can recognize social, emotional or physical problems, and where they can interact with other students.

The COVID school experiment made this clear not only to parents and teachers but also to the politicians who have been telling us for years that we needed to migrate away from those old-fashioned in-person classrooms to online education, where we could offer students so many more class options, without having to spend all that money building classrooms and transporting students to and from schools and, yes, providing a teacher for every 20 or 30 of them. As if most K-12 students would thrive in a college lecture environment, which doesn't even work well for a lot of college students.

It's against that backdrop that we welcome the effort by five local school districts to join together next year to provide a single online school option for those families who want to continue learning remotely now that we’ve figured out how to provide in-person classes safely during the pandemic.

We’re always encouraged when governmental entities choose to work across jurisdictional lines to serve the public rather than their own narrow interests — just as we’re encouraged when Republicans and Democrats work together, or senators and representatives or state and local officials.

But this partnership is particularly encouraging because in addition to showing a willingness to combine forces to reduce costs and improve quality, it signals a recognition that online classes will become a small part of the learning environment going forward. One reserved for that small portion of the students who learn better online. And one that the districts can only afford to do well if they do it collaboratively.

As The Post and Courier’s Libby Stanford reports, rather than running five separate remote school systems, the Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton districts are designing a single online school through the Low Country Education Consortium. High school students, who already could take courses through the state Education Department’s VirtualSC platform before the pandemic, will be able to choose as well from classes offered through the consortium, to either supplement or supplant an in-person education. And families with younger students will be able to enroll them full-time in the virtual academy — the Charleston County School District received 484 applications — and school officials will ensure that students are likely to succeed in a virtual setting before accepting them.

A lot of details are still to be worked out — the districts will have to agree on a principal, and which of their teachers move to the virtual academy, as well as a budget — and all of the districts need to be cautious to make sure this doesn’t become a money suck, and to demand changes if it moves in that direction. But there's no reason this shouldn't allow them to cut down on administrative and IT overhead, offer a wider range of class offerings together than they could individually and maintain a dedicated corps of virtual-only teachers — which was already a smart idea before Gov. Henry McMaster signed a law Friday that requires districts to pay teachers more for teaching both online and in-person.

The Charleston County School Board is scheduled to take a final vote on the plan Monday, and we encourage board members to approve it. We encourage the same of the rest of the school boards involved. As long as the individual school boards still have to approve a budget, we simply don’t see any downside to this.