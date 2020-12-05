Editorial: Johns Island's pivotal moment is here

When the city and county of Charleston agreed to establish an urban growth boundary across Johns Island two decades ago — a line designed to concentrate suburban growth around Maybank Highway while preserving the island’s rural northern and southern ends — some might have thought the battle over the island’s future was fought and won. At least as long as the line didn’t move.
The reality is proving more complicated.
It’s one thing to set a planning goal. It’s another for local governments, utilities and others to respect that decision and make the difficult but necessary decisions on zoning, infrastructure and conservation to make the boundary effective.
And that’s what’s needed more than ever. The same local governments that set the boundary, as well as utilities and other players, soon will be faced with choices that could either lead to a conserved, green buffer in the general area around Plow Ground Road or set the table for development to sprawl farther south. We urge them to hold the line.
There are many opportunities to get this right, or get it wrong:
- A pending development for a large tract just north of the Charleston Executive Airport is working its way through the city’s approval process. The Oakville site is just within the growth boundary, but plans for more than 200 homes there are highly problematic since it’s some of the island’s lowest-lying land. Charleston’s new comprehensive plan is expected to direct new development toward higher elevations, as recommended in the Dutch Dialogues report. Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League notes an intense development on Oakville not only would leave those new homes susceptible to future flooding but also would cause problems in existing neighborhoods on the island’s interior whose drainage flows toward the nearby Stono River. “This will be the city of Charleston’s first Dutch Dialogues test,” he said.
- The debate is heating up over changes to Bohicket Road between Maybank Highway and Betsy Kerrison — also known as “Segment C” in the county’s Main Road Corridor widening project — with a virtual meeting scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Widening this to four or five lanes would alter the character of the scenic rural road. A wider road would make it more challenging to limit development to the stretch of Bohicket within the urban growth boundary (only about 1 mile of its 7-mile length). A related infrastructure decision will be the size of Charleston Water System’s new sewer force main planned along River Road to the airport.
- Future decisions on easements and deed restrictions for large tracts in and around Plow Ground Road also will play a role. Conservationists, developers and landowners already are talking about such deals that, taken together, would help create a Plow Ground Conservation Corridor — an undeveloped line across the island roughly following the urban growth boundary. Deals on seven large tracts already are in hand, but a handful of others remain in play. Michelle Sinkler of the Open Space Institute, who has been part of some of these discussions, said, “We need a hard green wall at this urban growth boundary if we’re going to respect all the plans and resources that have been put in to keep this part of Johns Island rural.” While this will be done largely by the private sector, local governments’ decisions can help plow the ground for success here.
Beyond Johns Island, Charleston County has had success in shoring up parts of its urban growth boundary: Conservationists and landowners in Awendaw and McClellanville protected large tracts such as Fairlawn to bolster the northern boundary; in West Ashley, the Bulow Landing park purchase also has helped. Despite the new, dense development so visible along Maybank Highway and despite more than 6,000 units already permitted on the island, its residents, landowners and conservationists still can accomplish a similar kind of success.
Johns Island is a vast island — the fourth largest on the East Coast. It has room for both suburban development and rural farms and forests to coexist, but only if local leaders respect the line drawn many years ago.