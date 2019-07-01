James Island Public Service District Commission meetings ought to be government at its most straightforward and pragmatic. The PSD provides wastewater, fire and rescue, and trash collection service for parts of James Island that aren’t in the city of Charleston.
It’s nothing flashy, just nuts-and-bolts local government. But recent meetings on this year’s PSD budget, which finally passed second reading earlier this month, have been anything but calm.
Commissioners seem to be generally in agreement that a growing town with aging infrastructure can’t easily keep taxes low in perpetuity without suffering a financial hit, reducing the quality of services, or both. They’re just not sure what to do about it.
The town of James Island and its accompanying public service district exist almost entirely for the sake of remaining independent from Charleston, in large part for political reasons.
But one of the primary downsides of going it alone as a town is paying town bills alone. Doing so inevitably involves tough decisions that won’t be politically popular. That kind of leadership is part of being an elected official.
It’s commendable that PSD commissioners want to save James Island taxpayers as much money as possible — even when it might seem frivolous to bicker for almost an hour over a few thousand dollars in a multimillion-dollar budget.
It’s also admirable that PSD commissioners want to make sure that short-term taxpayer savings don’t end up costing residents in the long run — or prompting lawsuits or bond rating downgrades.
Ideally, this would be a central back-and-forth of any government budget discussion. But so far there hasn’t been enough discussion of what are most likely the roots of the PSD’s tight budget.
The service area for the PSD is overwhelmingly residential, as is James Island as a whole — whether under the auspices of the city of Charleston, Charleston County or the town of James Island. It’s an almost entirely suburban bedroom community.
As such, residents make up the bulk of the tax base, with few large commercial properties and even fewer industrial operations to help keep taxes low for homeowners.
To further complicate matters, much of the residential tax base on James Island is made up of single-family homes on relatively large lots. This means that there are proportionally fewer residents by land area to pay for services that still need to be of a high quality.
If the PSD really wants to shore up its finances in the long-term without perpetually hiking taxes, commissioners should push town officials to court more commercial investment and allow modest increases in residential density where feasible.
In both cases, infill is vastly preferable to brand new development, since the former requires less investment in new infrastructure and services — which in turn means less new stuff to maintain and pay for forever.
This may not be politically practical or otherwise ideal on James Island, much of which is a low-lying and delicate ecosystem already at risk for floods, among other concerns. Residents might decide they’re OK with higher taxes if the alternative is change and growth. That’s their choice to make.
But PSD taxpayers should be aware that tense budget discussions, while admirably centered on balancing cost and quality, are only going to get more contentious in the future unless the town makes some adjustments to its development pattern.