Editorial: Jail death demands rethinking police policies toward those with mental illness

The public accounting over the tragic death of Jamal Sutherland inside the Charleston County jail earlier this year has been mishandled to date, and while this week’s release of videos is a positive, overdue step, more needs to be done.
The city of North Charleston set an example Wednesday with the release of its police officers’ footage of their encounter with the mentally ill man who later died inside the Al Cannon Detention Center, followed by the county's Thursday night release of its video that shows what happened during the last moments of Mr. Sutherland’s life.
Sheriff Kristin Graziano has said she did not release the video earlier — Mr. Sutherland died in January — for several reasons, “including deference to the Sutherland family.”
While the family’s feelings are not to be dismissed, they should not have superseded the public’s right to understand what happened, as Mr. Sutherland died inside the jail as he struggled with deputies who were trying to take him to a bond hearing. That understanding is crucial to answering important questions such as whether deputies followed policy and, if so, whether that policy adequately accounts for inmates such as Mr. Sutherland who are mentally ill.
The video's release underscores what we already knew was one major question that demands an answer: Why did jail deputies feel compelled to use force to move Mr. Sutherland from his jail cell to a bond hearing? He died shortly after that struggle.
The first job for police dealing with violent mentally ill suspects is to ensure that those suspects don’t endanger other people. The second is to deescalate the confrontation. Yes, that takes patience and time, but postponing someone’s bond hearing isn’t the end of the world. At most, it means the suspect will remain in jail, where he should pose no threat.
Another question is whether Mr. Sutherland should have been taken to jail in the first place. North Charleston released its body camera footage Wednesday in part to show that EMS paramedics and the staff at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health told police they believed that Mr. Sutherland should go to jail for his role in a disturbance there. Perhaps there was no better alternative, but perhaps there should be. Our jails often have special accommodations for the mentally ill; should our hospitals and treatment centers also have better accommodations similar to a jail? As Sen. Marlon Kimpson said Thursday: “We must begin with the premise that mental health is not a crime, and certainly not a crime deserving of death.”
Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says her office is reviewing the State Law Enforcement Division investigation and expects to decide next month if criminal charges will be filed. Likewise, Sheriff Graziano has said her office is working “diligently to assess, investigate and improve our processes within our detention facility.” That’s laudable if a bit late.
The public accountability seems to have been delayed because of negotiations over a possible settlement between the county and Mr. Sutherland’s family. Indeed, North Charleston released its tape in part to make clear its officers delivered Mr. Sutherland to the jail in good physical shape — so the city need not be part of those negotiations. But Mayor Keith Summey acknowledged that the release “is also setting a standard for other things that have to be released.”
We have seen so many instances locally and across the country where the proliferation of videos and the public accountability it brings have helped police police themselves. That process is new and often painful but is ultimately a positive and constructive step. It’s one that will now occur here, not just by our law enforcement and criminal justice leaders but also by our elected officials and those who vote them into office.
We also need to make sure there are clear policies and procedures in place that don’t leave officers with poor choices and that protect both law enforcement and people with mental health issues. A comprehensive review of these processes is critical to ensuring that such tragedies never happen again.